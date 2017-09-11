Felt Beer Koozies
Celebrate warm weather with fun felt koozies! Each koozie takes minutes to make, so you can easily stockpile them for an upcoming party. Felt is from Camelot Fabrics.
Advertisement
Download this Project
Materials for One Koozie:
- 8-1/2x11" sheet of green crafts felt
- Koozie pattern (download it above)
Assemble the Koozie:
1. Trace the koozie pattern to the back of green crafts felt.
2. Cut out the pattern.
3. Fold the koozie shape in half with wrong sides together. The short edges should align.
4. Using a scant 1/4" seam allowance, sew along both sides of the folded koozie shape.
5. Turn the koozie right side out to finish the koozie.