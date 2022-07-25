Fall Leaf Pot Holder

Inspired by: Dancing Leaves from designer Andy Knowlton

Quilt tester: Nancy Earll

Finished size: 8-1/2" square

Finished block: 8" square

Materials for One Pot Holder

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

10" square each white print and green print (block)

white print and green print (block) 18× 21" piece (fat quarter) yellow print (block, backing)

9× 21" piece (fat eighth) gray print (binding)

8-1/2"-square batting

8-1/2"-square insulated batting, such as Insul-Bright

8-1/2"-square acrylic ruler

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

If you prefer to make triangle-squares larger than necessary and trim them to size after piecing, cut 3" squares instead of the 2-7/8" squares listed below.

From white print, cut:

2—2-7/8" squares

1—2-1/2" square

2—2" squares

From green print, cut:

2—2-7/8" squares

4 —2-1/2" square

From yellow print, cut:

1—8-1/2" square

2—2-1/2 ×10-1/2" rectangles

2—2-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles

From gray print, cut:

2—2-1/2 × 21" binding strips

1—2×5" rectangle

Assemble Block

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white print 2-7/8" and 2" square.

2. Layer a marked white print 2-7/8" square atop a green print 2-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

3. Referring to Diagram 2, align a marked white print 2" square with one corner of a green print 2-1/2" square. Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle. Add a second marked white print 2" square to opposite corner of green print square to make a stem unit. The unit still should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances.

4. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out white print 2-1/2" square, triangle-squares, remaining green print 2-1/2" squares, and stem unit in three rows.

5. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a leaf unit. The unit should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances.

6. Sew yellow print 2-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles to opposite edges of leaf unit (Diagram 4). Sew yellow print 2-1/2 ×10-1/2" rectangles to remaining edges to make a block. The block should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances.

7. Referring to Diagram 5, rotate your acrylic ruler so it is slightly askew. Trim block to 8-1/2" square to make pot holder front.

Assemble Pot Holder

1. Place yellow print 8-1/2" square right side down. Top with insulated batting 8-1/2" square, cotton batting 8-1/2" square, and pot holder front right side up. Baste layers together to make a pot holder unit; quilt as desired.

2. With wrong side inside, fold gray print 2×5" strip in half lengthwise (Diagram 6); lightly press and unfold. Fold long edges in to meet at center crease. Fold in half lengthwise, enclosing raw edges and aligning folded edges; press. Edgestitch long edges of double-folded strip.

3. Fold prepared strip in half crosswise to make a loop. Referring to Diagram 7, align loop raw edges with quilted pot holder unit raw edges on front.

Fall Leaf Pot Holder