Fabric Hexagon Card

April 25, 2022
Advertisement

Designer: Alison Gamm

1. The Hexagon Pattern is here. From assorted print scraps, cut 16 hexagons.

2. Arrange eight hexagons on a cream 5×7" blank card. When you are happy with the layout, apply a small dab from a glue stick to hold each hexagon in place.

3. Layer the remaining hexagons atop the glued ones. Using a straight stitch on your sewing machine, stitch diagonal lines through the layered hexagons. Trim threads.

4. If desired, write a message using a gold metallic gel pen to finish the card.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com