Fabric Hexagon Card
Designer: Alison Gamm
1. The Hexagon Pattern is here. From assorted print scraps, cut 16 hexagons.
2. Arrange eight hexagons on a cream 5×7" blank card. When you are happy with the layout, apply a small dab from a glue stick to hold each hexagon in place.
3. Layer the remaining hexagons atop the glued ones. Using a straight stitch on your sewing machine, stitch diagonal lines through the layered hexagons. Trim threads.
4. If desired, write a message using a gold metallic gel pen to finish the card.