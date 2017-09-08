Fabric Gift Card Holder

Add a handmade touch to holiday giving with easy fabric gift card holders! They're fast to assemble so you can make a bunch for last-minute gifts or work ahead to stock up for the holidays. Fabrics are from the Evergreen by BasicGrey for Moda Fabrics .

Based on a design by: Sherri K. Falls of This & That Patterns

Materials:

5x7" rectangle print No. 1 (outer card holder)

5x7" rectangle print No. 2 (lining)

5x7" rectangle heavy-duty iron-on fusible interfacing

3/4" square iron-on hook-and-loop tape

Finished card holder: 4x2-3/8" (folded)

Quantities are for 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

img_6420_600-525x489.jpg

Cut Fabrics:

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Pattern" above for the PDF pattern piece.

From each print, cut:

1 of Card Holder Pattern

From fusible interfacing, cut:

1 of Card Holder Pattern

Assemble Gift Card Holder:

1. Following manufacturer's instructions, center and fuse loop part of hook-and-loop tape to right side of print No. 1 card holder piece 1/2" from short straight edge.

img_6423_600-525x338.jpg

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse interfacing piece to wrong side of Step 1 unit to make outer card holder.

img_6425_600-525x375.jpg

3. Center and fuse remaining part of hook-and-loop tape to right side of print No. 2 card holder piece 1/2" from short rounded edge to make lining.

img_6428_600-525x330.jpg

4. Sew together outer card holder and lining, leaving a 2" opening along one long edge.

img_6431_600-525x339.jpg

5. Trim corners and clip curves.

mg_6433_600-525x539.jpg

6. Turn right side out through opening; press. Stitch opening closed to make card holder body.

mg_6435_600-525x361.jpg

7. Fold short straight edge of card holder body up 2" with lining inside; topstitch as shown to secure fold and make pocket.

mg_6437_600-525x393.jpg