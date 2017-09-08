Fabric Gift Card Holder
Add a handmade touch to holiday giving with easy fabric gift card holders! They're fast to assemble so you can make a bunch for last-minute gifts or work ahead to stock up for the holidays. Fabrics are from the Evergreen by BasicGrey for Moda Fabrics.
Based on a design by: Sherri K. Falls of This & That Patterns
Materials:
- 5x7" rectangle print No. 1 (outer card holder)
- 5x7" rectangle print No. 2 (lining)
- 5x7" rectangle heavy-duty iron-on fusible interfacing
- 3/4" square iron-on hook-and-loop tape
Finished card holder: 4x2-3/8" (folded)
Quantities are for 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics:
Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Pattern" above for the PDF pattern piece.
From each print, cut:
- 1 of Card Holder Pattern
From fusible interfacing, cut:
- 1 of Card Holder Pattern
Assemble Gift Card Holder:
1. Following manufacturer's instructions, center and fuse loop part of hook-and-loop tape to right side of print No. 1 card holder piece 1/2" from short straight edge.
2. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse interfacing piece to wrong side of Step 1 unit to make outer card holder.
3. Center and fuse remaining part of hook-and-loop tape to right side of print No. 2 card holder piece 1/2" from short rounded edge to make lining.
4. Sew together outer card holder and lining, leaving a 2" opening along one long edge.
5. Trim corners and clip curves.
6. Turn right side out through opening; press. Stitch opening closed to make card holder body.
7. Fold short straight edge of card holder body up 2" with lining inside; topstitch as shown to secure fold and make pocket.
8. Fold short rounded edge over pocket to align hook-and-loop pieces (fold is about 1/2" from pocket opening). Crease fold to complete card holder.