Fabric-Covered Boxes

Store your stuff in style. Whether for your sewing room, bedroom, or home office, create custom storage with a personal flair.

Quilt designer: Jennifer Paganelli of Sis Boom

Materials

Prints to cover box (amount depends on box; see Step 1)

Spray adhesive

White crafts glue

Assemble Fabric-Covered Box

1. Measure each box area to be covered and record measurements. Click on "Download This Project" above to download the diagrams. Referring to the diagrams, draw pattern pieces using your measurements.

2. Cut pieces from desired fabric(s) and label each piece. For a softer box top, attach a piece of lightweight batting to the box top.

3. In a well-ventilated area, spray each fabric piece with spray adhesive just before applying it. Be sure to follow the directions on the adhesive to ensure a successful finish. If the spray adhesive dissipates as you're working, use a cotton swab and white crafts glue to further secure the fabric.