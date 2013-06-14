Fabric-Covered Boxes
Store your stuff in style. Whether for your sewing room, bedroom, or home office, create custom storage with a personal flair.
Quilt designer: Jennifer Paganelli of Sis Boom
Materials
- Prints to cover box (amount depends on box; see Step 1)
- Spray adhesive
- White crafts glue
Assemble Fabric-Covered Box
1. Measure each box area to be covered and record measurements. Click on "Download This Project" above to download the diagrams. Referring to the diagrams, draw pattern pieces using your measurements.
2. Cut pieces from desired fabric(s) and label each piece. For a softer box top, attach a piece of lightweight batting to the box top.
3. In a well-ventilated area, spray each fabric piece with spray adhesive just before applying it. Be sure to follow the directions on the adhesive to ensure a successful finish. If the spray adhesive dissipates as you're working, use a cotton swab and white crafts glue to further secure the fabric.
4. Center box bottom on fabric piece and smooth in place. Wrap the fabric around the box like a gift, smoothing fabric up along sides and turning under raw edges where possible. If overlapped fabric is too bulky, trim it, making sure you leave enough for an underlap. Fold excess fabric at top edges to the inside and secure. Repeat to cover box lid, adding lid lining piece to cover raw edges.