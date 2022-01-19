Designer: Lindsay Mayland

Want to learn more about English paper piecing? Learn more here.

Materials for One Bookmark

8--2-1/2" squares of fabric

8--1" paper hexagon templates (You can buy these online. You can also print or trace the patterns here on sturdy paper to make your own templates.)

Water-soluble glue pen

Hand-sewing needle

Neutral or matching hand-sewing thread

English Paper Pieced Bookmark

Assemble Bookmark

1. Place a 2-1/2" square wrong side up on a flat surface. Top with a hexagon template. Cut out a fabric hexagon, adding a 3/8" seam allowance to all edges. (Your seam allowances do not have to be exact because the paper template will be an accurate guide.)

English Paper Pieced Bookmark

2. Place a thin line of glue along a template edge, fold fabric seam allowance over template edge, and press. Repeat with remaining edges to make a basted hexagon. Do not remove paper template.

English Paper Pieced Bookmark

English Paper Pieced Bookmark

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 with remaining 2-1/2" fabric squares to make eight basted hexagons total.

English Paper Pieced Bookmark

4. Arrange four hexagons in a row. Place two basted hexagons with right sides together. Hold pieces together with your hand or a small clip.

5. Thread hand-sewing needle with neutral sewing thread. At one corner, begin whipstitching using tiny stitches and catching a few threads of both fabric folds on back of templates. You will feel the papers with your needle, but do not stitch through them. Backstitch to secure seam. Whipstitch to the opposite corner; backstitch. Finger-press joined pieces open.

English Paper Pieced Bookmark

6. Sew together remaining hexagons in the row in the same manner. Repeat to make a second hexagon row. Do not remove papers.

7. Layer hexagon rows together with wrong sides together. Whipstitch around the outside of the hexagon rows to complete the bookmark.

English Paper Pieced Bookmark

English Paper Pieced Bookmark