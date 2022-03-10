Easy DIY Cloth Napkins

Make cloth napkins out of fabrics that match your dining space for a decorative and sustainable alternative to paper. Fabrics are from the Amour Vert collection by Monaluna.
March 10, 2022
Did you know? About 90 percent of the energy used by a washing machine goes toward heating the water. According to the Sierra Club, each household that switches to cold-water washing could eliminate about 1,600 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

Materials for One Napkin

Yardage and cutting instruction are for 42" of usable fabric width.

  • 18×21" piece (fat quarter) green print
  • Water- or air-soluble marking pen

Finished size: 17" square

Cut Fabric

From green print, cut:

  • 1—18" square

Assemble Napkin

1. Lay green print 18" square right side down. Referring to Diagram 1, at each corner measure in 1"; use a water- or air-soluble marking pen to mark a dot. From each edge, measure in 1/2" and mark lines.

2. Referring to Diagram 2, fold in one corner of square to dot, press, unfold, and trim 1/4" away from crease. Repeat in remaining corners.

3. Referring to Diagram 3, fold in each corner and edge of square 1/4" so raw edges just touch marked lines; press.

4. Referring to Diagram 4, fold each edge in another 1/4" so corners are mitered. If necessary, use your fingers to manipulate folds until they abut in a miter. Pin folded edges in place.

5. Stitch square 1/8" from inside edges to hem and complete napkin (Diagram 5).

