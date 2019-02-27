Easy Cord Wrap
Use up your skinniest scraps to make cord wraps in whatever size you need.
Advertisement
1. Cut two 1-3⁄4×3-1⁄2" fabric strips and a 5⁄8" square of hook-and-loop tape. Separate hook-and-loop tape, and center each piece on a fabric strip 3⁄8" from one short end; stitch in place. (Lengthen the fabric strips to make a longer wrap.)
2. With right sides together and hook-and-loop tape at opposite ends, stitch 1⁄4" from all edges, leaving a 1-1⁄2" opening. Trim across corners to reduce bulk. Turn right side out; poke out corners.
3. Make sure opening edges are folded in 1⁄4". Topstitch 1⁄8" from all edges using matching thread to complete the 3"-long cord wrap.