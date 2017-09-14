Easy Christmas Cocktail Napkins
Holiday drinks and dessert won't be complete without festive cocktail napkins. These DIY napkins are simple to make and wash easily for a quick cleanup! Fabrics are from the Tole Christmas by Gina Martin for Moda Fabrics.
Materials for One Napkin:
- 1--12" square of fabric
- Sewing gauge and small ruler
Finished napkin: 11" square
Assemble the Napkin:
1. Lay fabric square with right side down. Align two rulers or seam gauges with the top and side of the square. Fold the corner so triangle sides measure 1"; press in place. Repeat for all four corners.
2. Unfold corner; trim triangle leaving 1/4" turned under.
3. Fold each side edge of the fabric square over 1/4"; press in place.
4. Fold each side edge of the square over 1/4" again; press in place.
5. The folded side edges should match perfectly to make a mitered corner for a clean and less bulky finish. Pin the corners in place.
6. Stitch around napkin an 1/8" from outer edge to complete napkin. We used a contrasting thread, but you could choose a matching thread for invisible stitches.