Easy Bath Mitt
Pamper yourself or a friend with an easy-to-sew, spa-worthy bath mitt. Start with a single terry-cloth hand towel. Minutes later you'll finish a set of four bath mitts.
Materials:
- Terry-cloth hand towel (approx. 16x28")
Finished bath mitt: 5-1/2x7-3/4"
Cut Materials:
From hand towel, cut:
- 4--8x12" rectangles (one 12" edge of each rectangle should be a woven or hemmed edge of towel)
Assemble Bath Mitt:
1. Fold one 8x12" rectangle in half to form a 6x8" rectangle; pin.
2. Using a 1/4" seam allowance, zigzag-stitch along the long edges and one set of short edges to make bath mitt.
3. Turn right side out.
4. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four total bath mitts.
*If you prefer to make a single bath mitt, purchase a terry-cloth wash cloth (approx.12" square). Cut one 8x12" rectangle from wash cloth and follow Assemble Bath Mitt, steps 1–3.