Easter Egg Decor

Stitch cute eggs using strips of pastel fabrics for a happy and bright Easter decoration! Fabrics are from the Toy Chest Florals by Sara Morgan for Washington Street Studio, a division of P&B Textiles.

Materials:

Assorted pastel fabrics

12" square cardstock paper

Pinking shears or pinking rotary cutter

Egg template (get the pattern above)

Assemble the Eggs:

1. Cut 1-1/2x13" strips from your assorted fabrics. Our project used 16 total, but you may want to cut extra so you can play with your fabric arrangement.

2. Using a pinking shears or pinking rotary cutter, trim one edge of each strip to get a wavy look.

img_7587edit-525x314.jpg

3. Lay one fabric strip on your 12"-square piece of cardstock so the pinked edges cover the bottom of the paper. Using a 1/4" seam, stitch along the straight edge.

img_7588edit-525x433.jpg

4. Layer a second fabric strip so the pinked edge slightly overlaps the first strip. Using a 1/4" seam, stitch along the straight edge.

img_7589edit-525x391.jpg

5. Continue in this manner until the cardstock is covered with fabric strips.

img_7590editnew-525x453.jpg

6. Flip the paper over. Using the egg template, trace the egg onto the paper. We fit six total eggs on our paper.

img_7591edit-525x454.jpg

7. Sew just inside the drawn lines of each egg to secure the fabric strips.

img_7593edit-525x393.jpg

8. Cut out the eggs on the drawn lines, making sure not to cut into the stitching lines. Repeat to make as many as needed for your decor.