Easter Egg Decor
Stitch cute eggs using strips of pastel fabrics for a happy and bright Easter decoration! Fabrics are from the Toy Chest Florals by Sara Morgan for Washington Street Studio, a division of P&B Textiles.
Materials:
- Assorted pastel fabrics
- 12" square cardstock paper
- Pinking shears or pinking rotary cutter
- Egg template (get the pattern above)
Assemble the Eggs:
1. Cut 1-1/2x13" strips from your assorted fabrics. Our project used 16 total, but you may want to cut extra so you can play with your fabric arrangement.
2. Using a pinking shears or pinking rotary cutter, trim one edge of each strip to get a wavy look.
3. Lay one fabric strip on your 12"-square piece of cardstock so the pinked edges cover the bottom of the paper. Using a 1/4" seam, stitch along the straight edge.
4. Layer a second fabric strip so the pinked edge slightly overlaps the first strip. Using a 1/4" seam, stitch along the straight edge.
5. Continue in this manner until the cardstock is covered with fabric strips.
6. Flip the paper over. Using the egg template, trace the egg onto the paper. We fit six total eggs on our paper.
7. Sew just inside the drawn lines of each egg to secure the fabric strips.
8. Cut out the eggs on the drawn lines, making sure not to cut into the stitching lines. Repeat to make as many as needed for your decor.