Earn Your Stripes
Cross-stitch three chevron bands across Aida cloth. Then finish it into gift wrap using elastic hair bands.
Designer: Heidi Palkovic
Materials
- 5" square of 16-count white Aida cloth
- 1-1/8"-diameter covered button
- Embroidery floss: blue and green
- Embroidery pattern (download it above)
Assemble the Button
1. Fold Aida cloth square in half, then in half again to find the center. Referring to the embroidery pattern in the download, complete all cross-stitches. See common embroidery stitches here.
2. Refer to "How to Make a Covered Button," to cut out and assemble covered button.