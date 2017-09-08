DIY Spa Mask

Make an eye mask from a terry-cloth towel and therapeutic herbs. Cool it in the freezer or heat it in the microwave—aah!

Adapted from a pattern designed by Deb Jensen, made by Wendy Musgrave

Materials:

Bath towel

Natural filler (see spa mask fillers, below)

Fine-point permanent marking pen

Small funnel

Finished size: 4-1/4×8-1/4"

Cut Fabrics:

Click on "Download this Pattern" above for spa mask pattern; cut out. Cut two pieces from a bath towel. Be sure to transfer the dots (matching points) marked on the patterns to the templates, then to the fabric pieces.

Assemble Spa Mask:

1. Set stitch length at 2.5 to 3.0 mm (about 8–10 stitches per inch); pin pieces together with right sides together and sew, leaving an opening for turning between dots, as shown on pattern.

2. Clip seam allowances on curved areas (Diagram 1). Turn to right side.

100535480_d1_600-525x346.jpg

3. Insert end of a small funnel into spa mask opening. Using selected filler (see spa mask filler, below), fill spa mask to desired level. Do not overfill. Hand-sew opening closed with a tightly stitched seam.

Spa Mask Filler:

Basic mix for one eye pillow: