DIY Hand Warmers
Sew cozy hand warmers from bits of cotton flannel.
Designer: Alison Gamm
1. Layer two 3-1/2x4" rectangles of 100% cotton fabric with right sides together. Leaving a 2" opening in one edge, sew around rectangle edges using a 1/4" seam allowance. Clip across corners to reduce bulk (be sure not to clip through stitches).
2. Turn joined rectangles right side out and push out corners using eraser end of a pencil. Press flat. Use a funnel (or a piece of paper rolled up into a cone) to fill rectangles with about 1/4 cup of rice.
3. Fold in 1/4" seam allowances at opening and hand-stitch closed with small stitches. To warm cold hands, heat pouch in a microwave oven for 15 seconds and hold in hands.