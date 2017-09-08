DIY Bow Tie

It's the small touches that make an outfit! Whip up quick and easy bow ties for the men in your life, so they'll always be prepared (and looking good) for a celebration. With just a little fabric and a little time, you can add the perfect DIY accent to their outfit.

Materials:

1--4-1/2x8" rectangle

1--1-1/4x2-1/2" rectangle

Rectangle clip or bow tie clip

Needle and coordinating thread

Assemble the Bow Tie:

1. Fold the long edges of the 4-1/2x8" rectangle in, so they meet in the middle; press. Right sides should be facing out.

img_2397.jpg

2. Fold both ends in, so they meet in the middle. Press the folded rectangle to keep it in place.

3. Using a needle and coordinating thread, whipstitch the two open ends together.

img_2399.jpg

4. Fold the long edges of the 1-1/4x2-1/2" rectangle in, so they meet in the middle; press. Right sides should be facing out.

img_2401.jpg

5. Lay the folded 1-1/4x2-1/2" rectangle vertically on a flat surface. Set the folded and sewn 4-1/2x8" rectangle centered on top of it with the stitched side facing up. Pinch the middle of the larger rectangle to create a bow shape.

img_2404.jpg

6. Fold the smaller rectangle around the stitched center of the larger one to hold the cinched bow shape in place. With coordinating thread, sew the open ends of the smaller rectangle closed.

img_2406.jpg

7. Hook the rectangle clip or bow tie clip through the center rectangle and attach to the collar.