Cute Keeper

Stitch an organizer that holds a small notebook, writing utensils, and additional stationery items. Fabrics are from the Sunkiss collection by Tilda Fabrics .

Inspired by: Jot It Down from designer Heidi Staples of Fabric Mutt

Project tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

9 × 21" piece (fat eighth) lime green floral (exterior)

1⁄2 yard muslin (interfacing)

1⁄2 yard blue linen (exterior, interior lining)

18 × 21" piece (fat quarter) light pink floral (large pocket)

18 × 21" piece (fat quarter) aqua print (small pocket)

9 × 21" piece (fat eighth) dark pink floral (pocket flaps)

9 × 21" piece (fat eighth) light green floral (pocket flaps)

1⁄4 yard white floral (binding)

11×13-1⁄2" batting

Basting spray

2"-long piece 7⁄8"-wide yellow polka dot ribbon (optional)

3 ­- 3⁄4"-diameter buttons: aqua

Clover Hera marking tool (optional)

2 elastic hair bands

2--5-1⁄2×9" rectangles extra-firm sew-in interfacing

Finished size: 9-1⁄2×12" (open), 6×9-1⁄2" (closed)

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From lime green floral, cut:

1--5-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangle

From muslin, cut:

1--9-1⁄2 ×12" rectangle

1-- 6 ×12" rectangle

2--4-1⁄2 ×6" rectangles

1--4×12" rectangle

From blue linen, cut:

1--9-1⁄2 ×12" rectangle

1--7 × 9-1⁄2" rectangle

From light pink floral, cut:

1--12 × 12-1⁄2" rectangle

From aqua print, cut:

1--8-1⁄2 ×12" rectangle

From dark pink floral, cut:

2--5× 6-1⁄2" rectangles

From light green floral, cut:

2--5× 6-1⁄2" rectangles

From white floral, cut:

2--2×42" binding strips

Assemble Exterior

1) Referring to Diagram 1, use basting spray to adhere wrong side of lime green floral 5-1⁄2 ×9-1⁄2" rectangle to right-hand half of batting 11×13-1⁄2" rectangle 1⁄2" from top and right-hand edges.

100581320_d1_web.jpg

2) Turn Step 1 unit over. Referring to Diagram 2, use basting spray to adhere muslin 9-1⁄2 ×12" rectangle to batting rectangle 1⁄2" from top and left-hand edges. Turn unit so lime green floral rectangle is up.

100581321_d2_web.jpg

3) Quilt lime green floral rectangle as desired. Project tester Jan Ragaller machine-quilted horizontal straight lines 1-1⁄2" apart (see photo).

103325898_web.jpg

4) If desired, fold yellow polka dot 7⁄8 × 2" ribbon in half crosswise with wrong side inside. Stitch 1⁄8" from raw edges. Align ribbon raw edges with left-hand edge of lime green floral rectangle 3⁄4" from bottom; baste.

5) Referring to Diagram 3, place blue linen 7 × 9-1⁄2" rectangle right side down on quilted lime green floral rectangle; align left-hand edges. Sew 1⁄4" from left-hand edges. Fold blue linen rectangle open; press. Use basting spray to adhere blue linen rectangle to batting.

100581322_d3_web.jpg

6) Quilt blue linen rectangle as desired. Jan machine-quilted vertical straight lines spaced 1-1⁄2" apart. Trim unit to 9-1⁄2 ×12" to make exterior (Diagram 4).

100581323_d4_web.jpg

Assemble Interior

Click on "Download this Project" above for Interior Flap Pattern.

1) With wrong side inside, fold light pink floral 12 ×12-1⁄2" rectangle in half widthwise to make a 6-1⁄4 ×12" large pocket (Diagram 5); unfold. Repeat with aqua print 8-1⁄2 ×12" rectangle to make a 4-1⁄4 ×12" small pocket.

100581324_d5_web.jpg

2) Use basting spray to adhere muslin 6 ×12" rectangle to wrong side of half the large pocket; refold. Topstitch 1⁄8" from folded edge (Diagram 5). Repeat using muslin 4 ×12" rectangle and small pocket.

3) On folded small pocket, make a mark 3-1⁄4" from left-hand edge and 1-3⁄4" from top edge (Diagram 6). Make a second mark 3-1⁄4" from right-hand edge and 1-3⁄4" from top edge. Sew an aqua button on each mark.

100581325_d6_web.jpg

4) Referring to Diagram 7, layer large and small pockets on blue linen 9-1⁄2 ×12" rectangle; align bottom edges. Baste 1⁄8" from side and bottom edges (do not baste top edge) to make pocket unit. Use a Hera marking tool to mark a vertical line down center of pocket unit. Topstitch crease.

\

100581326_d7_web.jpg

5) Use basting spray to adhere a muslin 4-1⁄2 × 6" rectangle to center of wrong side of a dark pink floral 5× 6-1⁄2" rectangle to make a flap unit. Repeat to make a second flap unit.

6) Cut an elastic hair band into two equal pieces. Align cut ends of one half to form a loop (Diagram 8). Center cut ends on bottom edge of a flap unit with loop pointing toward top of flap. Baste 1⁄8" from edge. Repeat with second elastic hair band half and remaining flap unit.

100581327_d8_web.jpg

7) Place a light green floral 5× 6-1⁄2" rectangle on a flap unit with right sides together. Use interior flap template to trace rounded bottom corners; cut on traced line (Diagram 9). Pin or clip pieces together. Stitch together side and bottom edges; leave top edges open. Clip into curved seam allowances.

100581328_d9_web.jpg

8) Turn flap unit right side out, carefully pushing out rounded corners; press. Topstitch 1⁄8" from previously sewn edges to make a pocket flap.

9) Repeat steps 7 and 8 to make a second pocket flap.

10) Align top of pocket flaps with upper edge of Step 4 pocket unit so each flap is 1⁄2" from stitched centerline (Diagram 10). Adjust as needed so elastic hair band loops line up with buttons. Baste flaps in place 1⁄8" from top edges to make interior.

100581329_d10_web.jpg

Finish Organizer

1) Layer exterior and interior with wrong sides together. Zigzag-stitch around side and top edges, leaving bottom edge open (Diagram 11). Topstitch centerline.

100581330_d11_web.jpg

2) Insert interfacing 5-1⁄2 × 9" rectangles into Step 1 unit through bottom openings (Diagram 12). Zigzag-stitch along bottom edges.

100581331_d12_web.jpg

3) Cut remaining elastic hair band once; align cut ends to form a large loop. With exterior right side up, center cut ends of loop on left-hand edge of organizer; baste 1⁄8" from edge (Diagram 13).

100581332_d13_web.jpg

4) Bind with white floral binding strips.