Cuddly Neck Warmer

A cuddly, warm scarf keeps the chill out and cranks up the fashion factor!

General Tips

We chose three colors plush fabric for this scarf. Create an even fluffier neck warmer by choosing a knit-back fleece with longer pile.

Make your scarf as long as you want by adding extra 3-1/2x6-1/4" rectangles to the rows. Be sure to add extra length to binding as well. For an even quicker finish, use a continuous length of fleece for the reverse side.

Materials

Inspired by "Warm Fuzzies" designer Jenny Wilding Cardon

1/2 yard blue knit-back fleece

1/4 yard each turquoise and purple knit-back fleece

6-1/4x45-1/2" rectangle batting

Quilt-basting spray or fabric glue stick

Air-soluble marking pen

Template plastic

Finished scarf: 6-1/4x45-1/2"

Quantities are for 58/59"-wide, 100% polyester, knit-back fleece. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Download project pdf for pattern.

From each blue, turquoise and purple knit-back fleece, cut:

10--3-1/2x6-1/4" rectangles (30 rectangles total)

From remaining blue knit-back fleece, cut:

2-2-1/2x60" binding strips

Assemble Scarf

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together long edges of 15 rectangles to make a row. Press seams open. The row should be 6-1/4x45-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second row.

img_cuddly-necklg_4a.jpg

2. Place one row right side down on a flat surface. Lightly spray wrong side of row with basting spray or dot with glue stick. Place batting on top of row and finger-press. Lightly spray top of batting with basting spray or dot with glue stick. Place second row right side up on batting to complete fabric sandwich (Diagram 2). Finger-press.

img_cuddly-necklg_4b.jpg

3. Trace pattern on template plastic and cut out. Mark one side of template as the front and the reverse side as the back.

4. Referring to Diagram 3, place template, front side up, at one end of fabric sandwich. Trace template shape onto row, reversing template after each tracing.

img_cuddly-necklg_4c.jpg

5. Using shears or a rotary cutter and mat, cut through all layers of fabric sandwich along drawn lines.