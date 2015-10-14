Craft and Carry

Make a gift of wine or other food item more memorable by creating pretty fabric packaging.

Designer: Joyce Decunzo

Materials for one Wine Carrier

6×9" piece fussy-cut print (carrier front)

3⁄8 yard contrasting print (handle, carrier back)

3⁄8 yard coordinating print (lining)

Fusible interfacing

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Note that the Wine Carrier Pattern is a partial pattern. To make a complete Wine Carrier Pattern, trace the partial onto a large sheet of folded paper, placing indicated edge on fold. Cut out and unfold.

From contrasting print, cut:

1--6-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" rectangle

1--6×9" rectangle

1 of Circle Pattern

From coordinating print, cut:

1 each of Wine Carrier Pattern and Circle Pattern

From interfacing, cut:

1--11-1⁄2×15" rectangle

1 of Circle Pattern

Assemble Wine Carrier

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together fussy-cut print and contrasting print 6×9" rectangles. Press seam in one direction. Add contrasting print 6-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" rectangle to top edge of joined rectangles; press as before.

100547408_d1_600.jpg

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse interfacing 11-1⁄2×15" rectangle to wrong side of Step 1 unit.

3. Referring to Diagram 2, place Wine Carrier Pattern on fused Step 1 unit with pattern fold line centered on seam. Trace pattern; cut out.

100547409_d2_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3 and sewing only on curved edges, join Step 3 wine carrier piece and lining wine carrier piece. Clip seam allowances along curves just up to seam lines, being careful to not clip stitching.

100547410_d3_600.jpg

5. Turn only right-hand handle portion right side out. Insert it into left-hand handle portion (Diagram 4), making sure lining sides are facing. Sew across straight edges through all layers to make handle (Diagram 5).

100547411_d4_600.jpg

100547412_d5_600.jpg

6. Pull handle out and lay entire piece right side up (Diagram 6). Fold entire piece in half lengthwise, matching seams; sew side seam.

100547413_d6_600.jpg

7. Turn entire piece right side out, then insert bag body inside bag lining with wrong sides together (lining should be facing out). Baste bottom raw edges together about 1⁄8" from edge. Turn entire piece wrong side out.

8. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse interfacing circle to wrong side of contrasting print circle. Layer fused circle wrong side together with lining circle; baste raw edges about 1⁄8" from edge.

9. Fold Step 8 circle in half twice and mark quarter marks with pins; unfold. Fold bottom of bag in fourths and mark with pins; unfold. Matching quarter marks and sewing with right sides together, join circle and bottom of bag with 1⁄4" seam (Diagram 7). Zigzag around edges; turn right side out to complete wine carrier.