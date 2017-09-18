Cozy Hand Warmers

Warm cold digits in the winter with cute hand warmers! If you're giving them as gifts, print free gift tags, below. Fabrics are from the Mount Snow collection by Dear Stella .

Materials for One Hand Warmer

2 -- 3-1/2x4" rectangles of fabric

Uncooked rice

Finished hand warmer: 3x3-1/2"

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Assemble Hand Warmer

1. Layer the rectangles with right sides (printed sides) together; pin.

mg_6653edit-525x447.jpg

2. Sew around the edges of rectangles, leaving a 2" opening on one side edge for turning.

3. Clip the corners to reduce bulk. Make sure not to clip the stitches.

mg_6655edit-525x457.jpg

4. Turn the sewn unit right side out. Push corners out using eraser end of a pencil. Press unit flat. Fill it with rice (we used approximately 1/4 cup).

mg_6656edit-525x407.jpg

5. Fold the side opening into the filled unit matching 1/4" seam allowance. Machine-stitch the opening closed to complete hand warmer.

6. Heat the hand warmer in a microwave oven for 15 seconds and use to warm fingers and toes. Or place them in the freezer for a cooling pack.