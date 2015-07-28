Color Me Happy

Make this merry crayon roll for your favorite little one. It's a great gift to give for a birthday or holiday surprise.

Materials

18×22" piece (fat quarter) multicolor floral (cover, pocket)

9×22" piece (fat eighth) green stripe (lining)

1⁄8 yard blue polka dot (tie, binding)

6-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" batting

Water- or air-soluble marking pen

Finished crayon roll: 6-1⁄2×12-1⁄2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From multicolor floral, cut:

1--7-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" pocket rectangle

1--6-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" cover rectangle

From green stripe, cut:

1--6-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" lining rectangle

From blue polka dot, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×42" binding strip

1--1-1⁄2×42" strip for tie

Assemble Crayon Roll

1. Wrong side inside, fold and press multicolor floral 7-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle in half lengthwise to make a 3-3⁄4×12-1⁄2" pocket rectangle.

2. Layer multicolor floral 6-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" cover rectangle wrong side up, 6-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" batting rectangle, green stripe 6-1⁄2×12- 1⁄2" lining rectangle right side up, and pocket rectangle (Diagram 1). Pin layers together.

100548508_600.jpg

3. Set up your machine with a walking (even-feed) foot and a straight-stitch throat plate. Mark stitching lines with a water- or air-soluble marking pen. Quilt layered roll with straight-stitch lines beginning 1 -1⁄4" from a short edge (Diagram 2). Continue quilting straight lines at 1"-wide intervals across surface of roll. Leave 1-1⁄4" unquilted along opposite short edge.

100548509_600.jpg

4. Wrong side inside, fold and press blue polka dot 1-1⁄2×42" strip in half lengthwise. Open strip and press long edges to center fold line. Topstitch 1⁄8" from folded edges to make tie. Knot each end of tie and trim excess fabric at an angle to prevent raveling.

5. Fold tie in half. Pin center of tie to lining side of roll, aligning tie with folded top edge of pocket, to complete roll (Diagram 3).

100548510_600.jpg