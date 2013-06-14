Coffee Cozy Trio

Protect your hands from coffee-cup heat with a wraparound cozy stitched in theme prints from the Coffee Buzz collection by Kathy Hall for Andover Fabrics .

Inspired by Perk Me Up from designer Veronica Koh Eischeid

Project maker: Mary Pepper

Materials for Drink Cozy

5--2x3" rectangles assorted prints (appliqués)

6x12" rectangle red tone-on-tone (appliqué foundation)

6x12" rectangle red print (lining)

6x12" rectangle cotton batting

Lightweight fusible web

Embroidery floss: red

Elastic ponytail keeper

7/8"-diameter button: blue

Water-soluble pen

Toothpick or wooden match

Finished cozy: 3-1/2x10"

Quantities are for 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/2" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Prepare Template and Appliqués

Click on "Download this Project" for patterns and tips to make a template of Pattern A.

To use fusible web for appliquéing letters D, R, I, N, and K and patterns B-E, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out fusible-web shapes roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted prints, cut:

1 each of letters D, R, I, N, and K

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From red print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From batting, cut:

1 of Pattern A

Appliqué Drink Cozy

1. Referring to Drink Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange assorted print letters D, R, I, N, and K on red tone-on-tone A foundation. Fuse in place.

2. Using five strands of red embroidery floss, backstitch along outside and inside edges of fused letters to make appliquéd cozy top.

To backstitch, pull needle up at A (Backstitch Diagram). Insert it back into fabric at B, and bring it up at C. Push needle down again at D, and bring it up at E. Continue in same manner.

Assemble Drink Cozy

1. Place A template on right side of appliquéd cozy top. Using water-soluble pen, transfer marked X to cozy top.

2. Pinch ponytail keeper in the middle. Matching pinched center with X and extending 7/8" ponytail keeper loop toward cozy center (Diagram 1), pin ponytail keeper to right side of cozy. Zigzag-stitch center of ponytail keeper to marked X. (Depending on the elasticity of the ponytail keeper, you might need to make the loop longer or shorter than 7/8". Baste ponytail keeper in place, then slip button through loop to test elasticity.)

3. With right sides together, layer appliquéd cozy top and red print A piece. Place layered pieces on top of batting A piece. Using 1/2" seam, sew around edges, leaving a 3" opening along bottom edge for turning (Diagram 2). Trim seam allowance to 1/4". On curved edges, clip notches in the seam allowance up to, but not through, stitching line. Turn cozy right side out through opening. Press flat and hand-stitch opening closed. Topstitch 1/8" from outer edge to make cozy.

4. Snugly wrap cozy around desired coffee cup. Pull ponytail keeper loop slightly taut and use water-soluble pen to mark a dot just inside end of loop on right side of cozy (Diagram 3). Remove cozy from cup.

5. Align center of button with marked dot. Place a toothpick or wooden match on top of button. Sew button to right side of cozy, working stitches over toothpick or wooden match to create a shank (Diagram 4). Remove toothpick or match. Pull button up tight against the shank (excess thread). Work needle through one of buttonholes to back side of button. Wind thread around thread shank created below button. Secure and knot thread on lining side to complete Drink Cozy.

Materials for Java Banner Cozy

4--2-1/2x3" rectangles assorted black-and-white prints (appliqués)

6x12" rectangle black-and-white dot (appliqué foundation)

6x12" rectangle black print (lining)

6x12" rectangle cotton batting

Lightweight fusible web

Lightweight, tear-away stabilizer

Embroidery floss: black

Elastic ponytail keeper

7/8"-diameter button: white

Water-soluble pen

Toothpick or wooden match

Finished cozy: 3-1/2x10"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns and tips to make a template of Pattern A.

From black-and-white prints, cut:

4 of Pattern B

From black-and-white dot, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From black print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From batting, cut:

1 of Pattern A

Appliqué Java Banner Cozy

1. Click on "Download this Project" for Full-Size Embroidery Patterns. Using a light box or window and a water-soluble pen, mark one letter on each assorted print B triangle.

2. Referring to Java Banner Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange assorted print B triangles on black-and-white dot A foundation. Fuse in place.

3. Using black thread and stabilizer under foundation, machine-straight-stitch around each appliqué piece. Remove stabilizer.

4. Using water-soluble pen, draw banner string from one edge of foundation to the other, running it along short edges of appliqués (Java Banner Appliqué Placement Diagram). Following drawn line, machine-straight-stitch three closely spaced rows.

5. Using four strands of black embroidery floss, backstitch one marked letter on each appliquéd triangle to make appliquéd cozy top.

Assemble Java Banner Cozy

Referring to Assemble Drink Cozy, use appliquéd cozy top, black print A piece, batting A piece, ponytail keeper, and button to complete Java Banner Cozy.

Materials for Trio of Cups Cozy

3--4" squares assorted black-and-white novelty prints and dots (appliqués)

6x12" rectangle black print (lining)

6x12" rectangle cotton batting Lightweight fusible web

Lightweight, tear-away stabilizer

Elastic ponytail keeper

7/8"-diameter button: black

Water-soluble pen

Toothpick or wooden match

Finished cozy: 3-1/2x10"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" for patterns and tips to make a template of Pattern A.

From assorted black-and-white novelty prints and dots, cut:

1 each of patterns C, D, and E

From black-and-white swirl print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From black print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From batting, cut:

1 of Pattern A

Appliqué Trio of Cups Cozy

1. Referring to Trio of Cups Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange assorted black-and-white novelty prints and dots C, D, and E cups on black-and-white swirl print A foundation. Fuse in place.

2. Using black thread and a stabilizer under foundation, machine-straight-stitch around each appliqué piece to make appliquéd cozy top. Remove stabilizer.

Assemble Trio of Cups Cozy