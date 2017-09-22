Coffee Cozies

Make a reversible coffee cozy using your favorite fabrics! An elastic tie ensures that it'll fit any coffee mug -- no matter how large your like your coffee. Fabrics are from the Simply Colorful II collection by V and Co. for Moda Fabrics .

Designer: Alison Gamm

Materials for One Cozy

6x12" fabric rectangle for cozy exterior

6x12" fabric rectangle for cozy liner

6x12" rectangle batting

Elastic hair tie

Finished cozy: 3 -1⁄2x10 "

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Click on "Download this Pattern" above for pattern piece.

From each fabric rectangle and batting rectangle, cut:

1 of Cozy Pattern

Assemble Cozy

1. With right sides together, layer fabric cozy pieces. Place elastic hair tie between layers on one end. Use a pin or piece of tape to hold the hair tie in place.

img_6527_600-525x368.jpg

2. Using a longer stitch length, baste the elastic in place.

img_6528_600-525x456.jpg

3. Place layered pieces atop batting cozy piece; pin.

img_6529_600-525x405.jpg

4. Sew around all edges, leaving a 2" opening along one side edge for turning and placement of elastic.

img_6530_600-525x413.jpg

5. On curved edges, clip notches in seam allowances up to, but not through, the stitching line.

img_6531_600-525x318.jpg

6. Turn right side out through opening; press flat.

img_6532_600-525x346.jpg

7. Insert free end of elastic hair tie into opening; measure circumference of cup and mark on the elastic where the cozy fits securely around cup. Start topstitching 1/4" from all edges.

img_6533edit-525x554.jpg

8. When you reach the opening for the elastic, stop with your needle down in the fabric. Bring the cozy end with the elastic up to the opening, inserting the elastic into the opening until you hit your marked line. Tuck the raw fabric edges into the opening; pin all layers. Stitching slowly and making sure not to sew your two cozy sides together, continue topstitching 1/4" from the edge to complete cozy.

img_6534edit-525x493.jpg