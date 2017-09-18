Boogie Monster Tissue Holders

Boogies are no match for these cute monster tissue holders! The best part? They're supposed to be ugly, so if your stitches aren't flawless or your face shapes aren't perfect, it only adds to the charm! Fabrics are from the Celebrate Seuss! and Celebrate Seuss 2 collections by Dr. Seuss Enterprises for Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

Materials:

2--3-1/2x5-1/2" matching rectangles of fabric for tissue holder front

1--3-1/2x5-1/2" rectangle of fabric for tissue holder back

Crafts felt: black and white

Sharpie marker

White fabric marker or chalk

Embroidery floss: black and white

3x5" tissue packet

Finished tissue cover: 3x5"

Assemble the Monster Face Pieces:

1. Fold one long edge of a tissue holder front rectangle under 1-1/2"; press. Repeat with the second tissue holder front rectangle.

img_6715edit-525x484.jpg

2. Click on "Download this Pattern" above for face patterns. Trace teeth and large eye shapes onto white crafts felt. Using a white fabric marker or chalk, trace the smaller eye shapes onto black crafts. Cut out all pieces.

img_6716edit-525x514.jpg

3. On a flat work surface lay one folded tissue holder front piece with folded edge at top. Position the teeth shapes 1-1/2" from both short ends, aligning one the short edge with folded edge of front piece. Pin or use a dot of fabric glue to hold shapes in place.

Note: If you're making the monster with three teeth, position two shapes 1" from each short end of tissue holder front piece; place third tooth shape between the two positioned shapes.

img_6718new-525x393.jpg

4. Use three strands of white embroidery floss to make running stitches around shapes' edges. Trim thread ends.

img_6719edit-525x416.jpg

5. Lay remaining folded tissue holder front piece with folded edge at bottom. Position the white large eye shape 2-1/4" from both short ends, 1/2" from folded edge. Pin or use a dot of fabric glue to hold shape in place. Use white embroidery floss to make running stitches around white eye shape. Place black smaller eye shape at center of white shape. Using three strands of black embroidery floss, secure shape in place with running stitches.

Note: If you're making the monster with three eyes, position the large eye 2-1/4" from both short ends and 1/2" from the folded edge with the small eyes on either side. Position a white smaller eye shape on either side of large eye shape. Secure shapes with running stitches. Place a black small eye shape at center of each white shape. Secure shapes with running stitches.

img_6721new-525x306.jpg

Assemble the Tissue Cover:

1. Lay tissue holder back rectangle right side up on work surface. Right side down, position rectangle with teeth with folded edge toward center of back rectangle.

img_6723edit-525x402.jpg

2. Right side down, position remaining rectangle with eye atop back rectangle with folded edge of this piece overlapping the first piece.

img_6724new-525x385.jpg

3. Pin pieces together around all edges.

img_6725edit-525x394.jpg

4. Using a 1/4" seam allowance, sew the rectangles together around all edges. Clip corners just outside seam line. Turn right side out and insert a tissue packed through opening to complete a tissue holder.