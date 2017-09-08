Quick-to-sew soft little critters make perfect playmates for baby. These two softies (along with six others) are easy to make from a fabric panel. Fabric is from the Urban Zoologie by Ann Kelle for Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

Project design: Erica Jackman

Materials:

The materials given are for eight animal softies. Instructions are for making one.

One panel (makes 8 animal softies)

8--9" squares assorted prints or 2--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) for backing

Polyester fiberfill

Water-soluble marking pen

Chopstick (optional)

Finished hippo: about 8x4"

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

102251919_0-525x293.jpg

Assemble the Softie

1. Cut out animal print along printed border. With a water-soluble marking pen, draw a line around animal shape about 1/2" from outer edges.

photo_03_0-525x393.jpg

2. With wrong sides together, layer and pin marked animal print and 9" backing square. Cut out layers on marked line.

photo_04_0-525x482.jpg

3. Pin cut shapes with right sides together (printed sides). Using a water-soluble marker, mark a 2" opening along one edge of animal shape.

photo_05_crop_0-525x350.jpg

4. Using a 1/4" seam allowance, sew around shape, leaving marked opening free. Clip around curved edges.

photo_06_0-525x381.jpg

5. Turn right side out. Stuff hippo shape with fiberfill, using a chopstick to pack filling into small areas. TIP: Using small "tufts" of polyester makes a smoother finished stuffed softie.

photo_07_0-525x426.jpg

6. Fold unstitched seam allowances to inside; pin in place. Using a needle and thread, stitch opening closed to complete animal softie.