Adorable No-Sew Onesies

Embellish a plain onesie with a bow tie or necklace for a special little someone! These onesies take five minutes to make. Expand your baby's wardrobe or make a trendy gift for a baby shower.

Onesie with Bow Tie:

Materials

Scrap of fabric for the bow tie

Scrap of coordinating fabric for the bow tie knot

No-sew fusible web (we used Heat 'n' Bond Ultrahold iron-on adhesive)

Onesie

Prepare Appliqués

Click on "Download this Pattern" above for pattern pieces.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns A and B. Use pencil to trace each pattern once, leaving at least 1/2" between tracings.

img_3043new-450x346.jpg

2. Cut out the fusible web bow tie shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible web bow tie shape onto wrong side of fabric scrap.

img_3045-450x423.jpg

3. Let cool, then cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings to make appliqués.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 with the bow tie knot shape.

Appliqué Onesie

1. Arrange bow tie shape just below the onesie neckline. Fuse the appliqué in place following the manufacturer's directions; let cool.

img_3050-450x300.jpg

2. Place the bow tie knot in the middle of bow tie shape. Fuse in place following the manufacturer's directions; let cool.

Onesie with Necklace

Materials

Scrap of fabric for the necklace

No-sew fusible web (we used Heat 'n' Bond Ultrahold iron-on adhesive)

Onesie

Prepare Appliqués

Click on "Download this Pattern" above for pattern pieces.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over necklace pattern. Use pencil to trace the pattern once.

img_3044-450x388.jpg

2. Cut out the fusible web necklace shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible web bow tie shape onto wrong side of fabric scrap.

img_3051-450x433.jpg

3. Let cool, then cut out fabric shape on drawn lines. Peel off paper backing to make appliqués.

Appliqué Onesie

1. Arrange necklace shape just below the onesie neckline. Fuse the appliqué in place following the manufacturer's directions; let cool.