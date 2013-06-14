25-Patch Oven Mitts

Stitch together four 25-Patch blocks and cut two oven mitt shapes from the patchwork. The unpieced backs of the mitts show off larger sections of the prints. Fabrics are from the Bazaar Style and Bohemian Soul collections by Patricia Bravo of Art Gallery Fabrics.

Inspired by Mourning Glory from quilt collector Miriam Kujac

Project tester: Elizabeth Stumbo

Materials for Two Oven Mitts

5/8 yard total assorted prints in gold, green, pink, purple, and white (oven mitt fronts)

1/2 yard yellow print (lining)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) purple print (oven mitt backs)

1/4 yard purple stripe (binding, hanging loop)

18x36" cotton batting

18x36" insulated batting, such as Insul-Brite

Quilt basting spray

Finished oven mitt: 8x13"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns A and B. Match patterns on dashed lines and tape together before cutting from fabrics.

From assorted prints, cut:

100--2-1/4" squares

From yellow print, cut:

2 each of patterns A and A reversed

From purple print, cut:

1 each of patterns A and A reversed

From purple stripe, cut:

1--2-3/4x40" binding strip

2--2x5" strips

From cotton batting, cut:

4 of Pattern A

From insulated batting, cut:

4 of Pattern B

Assemble Oven Mitt Fronts and Backs

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together 25 assorted print 2-1/4" squares in five rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make a 25-Patch block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 9-1/4" square including seam allowances.

patch-oven-mittslg_3.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make four 25-Patch blocks total.

3. Join 25-Patch blocks in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a patchwork square. Press seams in one direction. Referring to Diagram 2, cut one Pattern A and one Pattern A reversed from the patchwork square.

patch-oven-mittslg_3a.jpg

4. Place a yellow print A reversed lining piece wrong side up on your work surface. Lay a cotton batting A piece and an insulated batting B piece next to the lining piece with all thumbs pointing in the same direction. Apply basting spray to all three pieces.

5. Referring to Diagram 3, top wrong side of yellow print A reversed lining piece with cotton batting A piece, basting spray side up. Center insulated batting B piece, basting spray side up, on cotton batting A piece; the insulated piece will be 1/4" smaller all around than cotton batting piece. Top with patchwork A piece, right side up, aligning edges with layered A pieces.

patch-oven-mittslg_3b.jpg

6. Quilt layered pieces as desired to make mitt front. The featured oven mitt is quilted in a diagonal grid with lines intersecting corners of each square in the patchwork.

7. Repeat steps 4-6 with yellow print A lining piece, cotton batting A piece, insulated batting B piece, and patchwork A reversed piece to make a second mitt front.

8. Repeat steps 4-6 with yellow print A lining piece, cotton batting A piece, insulated batting B piece, and purple print A reversed piece to make a mitt back.

9. Repeat steps 4-6 with yellow print A reversed lining piece, remaining cotton batting A piece, insulated batting B piece, and purple print A piece to make a second mitt back.

Finish Oven Mitt

1. With wrong side inside, fold purple stripe 2-3/4x40" binding strip in half lengthwise; press. Cut strip into four 10"-long binding pieces.

2. Aligning raw edges, sew one binding piece to lower edge of a mitt front (Diagram 4). Fold binding to lining side. Stitch in the ditch or hand-sew binding to lining side to secure.

patch-oven-mittslg_4.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 with remaining mitt front and both mitt backs.

4. With wrong side inside, fold a purple stripe 2x5" strip in half lengthwise (Diagram 5). Lightly press, then unfold. Fold long raw edges in to meet at center. Fold in half to align folded edges; press again. Edgestitch double-folded edge. Matching raw edges, fold in half to make a loop. Repeat to make a second loop.

patch-oven-mittslg_4a.jpg

5. Pin raw ends of a loop to side edge of each mitt front next to binding (Diagram 6).

patch-oven-mittslg_4b.jpg

6. Layer a mitt front and a mitt back with right sides together. Beginning at one bound lower edge, sew together through all layers (Diagram 7). Stitch again 1/8" from outer edges. Clip into seam allowance along curves just up to outer line of stitching; zigzag or serge seams. Turn right side out and press flat to complete oven mitt. Repeat to make second oven mitt.