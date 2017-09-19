10-Minute Napkins

These napkins are quick to make! Each one takes only 10 minutes tops so you can easily create a set of four while watching an episode of your fave Netflix show. Fabrics are from the Kiss the Cook collection by Mary Lake-Thompson Ltd. for Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

Materials for One Napkin:

1--12" square of fabric

Sewing gauge or small ruler

Finished napkin: 11" square

Assemble the Napkin:

1. Lay your fabric square with right side down. Align two rulers or seam gauges with the top and side of the square. Fold the corner in 1"; press in place. Repeat for all four corners.

img_5940edit-525x452.jpg

2. Clip approximately 1/2" off each corner.

img_5946edit-525x489.jpg

3. Fold each side of the square in 1/4"; press in place.

img_5949edit-525x498.jpg

4. Fold each side of the square in another 1/4"; press in place.

5. Your corners should match up perfectly in a mitered corner for a clean and less bulky finish. Pin the corners in place.

6. Stitch around the napkin 1/8" from each long edge of the border for a decorative finish. We used a contrasting thread, but you could choose a matching thread for invisible stitches.