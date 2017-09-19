10-Minute Napkins
These napkins are quick to make! Each one takes only 10 minutes tops so you can easily create a set of four while watching an episode of your fave Netflix show. Fabrics are from the Kiss the Cook collection by Mary Lake-Thompson Ltd. for Robert Kaufman Fabrics.
Materials for One Napkin:
- 1--12" square of fabric
- Sewing gauge or small ruler
Finished napkin: 11" square
Assemble the Napkin:
1. Lay your fabric square with right side down. Align two rulers or seam gauges with the top and side of the square. Fold the corner in 1"; press in place. Repeat for all four corners.
2. Clip approximately 1/2" off each corner.
3. Fold each side of the square in 1/4"; press in place.
4. Fold each side of the square in another 1/4"; press in place.
5. Your corners should match up perfectly in a mitered corner for a clean and less bulky finish. Pin the corners in place.
6. Stitch around the napkin 1/8" from each long edge of the border for a decorative finish. We used a contrasting thread, but you could choose a matching thread for invisible stitches.