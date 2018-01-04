Free Apron Sewing Patterns

January 04, 2018

Stay organized while sewing or neat and clean while cooking and baking with a charming apron you make for yourself. Start with a simple design and personalize it with embellishments.

Handy Work

Showcase your prettiest prints in a multipocket crafts apron. A wraparound waistband ensures everything stays put.

Get the free pattern here.

Easy Denim Apron

Keep it easy with a simple and cute apron pattern.

Get the free apron pattern here.

Easy Apron

Aprons are today's sizzling kitchen fashion accessory. Whip up an easy retro cover-up with sweet girly ruffles.

Get the free apron pattern here.

Sweet Treat Apron

An ice cream sundae appliqué makes a scrumptious topping for an apron.

Get the free apron pattern here.

