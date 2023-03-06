Use double-sided fusible stabilizer to assemble a bouquet of fabric blooms. Fabrics are from the Expressions Batiks Elementals and Expressions Batiks Tjaps collections by Riley Blake Designs

Designer: Doris Brunnette (Instagram @madebyabrunnette)

Finished Flowers: 3" to 5" in diameter×12" tall

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Materials for Four Flowers

Scraps of assorted batiks

1/8 yard green batik

Two-sided medium-weight fusible stabilizer (We used Pellon 82 Décor Bond.)

Lightweight fusible web

Air- or water-soluble marking pen

Hot-glue gun and glue sticks

Buttons of various sizes

4—3/16×12" wood dowels

Assemble Large Flower

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From batik scraps, cut:

2—5-1/2" matching squares

1—4" contrasting square

From green batik, cut:

2—3-1/2" squares

1—3/4×24" strip

From fusible stabilizer, cut:

1—5-1/2" square

1—3-1/2" square

From fusible web, cut:

1—4" square

1. Place a batik 5-1/2" square right side down. Top with fusible stabilizer 5-1/2" square and remaining batik 5-1/2" square right side up. Fuse following manufacturer's instructions. Using air- or water-soluble marking pen, trace Pattern A onto fused layers (Diagram 1).

Fabric Flowers

2. Stitch on drawn line (Diagram 2), backstitching at beginning and end to secure stitches.

Seasonal Sewing Flowers

3. Cut out shape roughly 1/16" outside stitched line to make flower base.

4. Lay a fusible web 4" square paper side up over Pattern B. Using a pencil, trace pattern. Cut out shape roughly 1/8" outside traced lines.

5. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shape onto wrong side of batik 4" square; let cool. Cut out shape on drawn line to make flower center. Peel off paper backing.

6. Referring to Diagram 3 and following manufacturer's instructions, fuse flower center to flower base. Using thread that matches flower center, topstitch just inside flower center edge. Hot-glue a button to flower center to make flower head.

Seasonal Sewing Flowers

7. Repeat steps 1–3 using green batik 3-1/2" squares, fusible stabilizer 3-1/2" square, and Pattern C to make a leaf.

8. Referring to photo, below, wrap a wood dowel with green batik 3/4×24" strip, periodically adding hot glue. About 3-4" from top of dowel, tuck leaf end into green batik strip; secure with hot glue. Continue wrapping and gluing green batik strip until dowel is covered.

Fabric Flowers

9. Hot-glue flower head to top of dowel to complete large flower.

Assemble Medium Flower

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From batik scraps, cut:

2—5-1/2" matching squares

1—2-3/4" contrasting square

From green batik, cut:

2—3-1/2" squares

1—3/4×24" strip

From fusible stabilizer, cut:

1—5-1/2" square

1—3-1/2" square

From fusible web, cut:

1—2-3/4" square

1. Repeat Assemble Large Flower, steps 1-3, using batik 5-1/2" squares, fusible stabilizer 5-1/2" square, and Pattern D to make flower base.

2. Repeat Assemble Large Flower, steps 4 and 5, using batik 2-3/4" square, fusible web 2-3/4" square, and Pattern E to make flower center.

3. Repeat Assemble Large Flower, Step 6, to make flower head.

4. Repeat Assemble Large Flower, Step 7, to make leaf.

5. Repeat Assemble Large Flower, steps 8 and 9, to complete medium flower.

Assemble Two-Layer Flower

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From batik scraps, cut:

4—4" squares (2 each from contrasting batiks)

From green batik, cut:

1—3/4×24" strip

From fusible stabilizer, cut:

2—4" squares

1. Repeat Assemble Large Flower, steps 1-3, using batik 4" squares, fusible stabilizer 4" squares, and Pattern F to make two flower bases.

2. Layer flower bases on top of each other, offsetting petals; hot-glue in place. Hot-glue a button to top flower base to make flower head.

3. Wrap a wood dowel with green batik 3/4×24" strip, periodically adding hot glue.

4. Hot-glue flower head to top of dowel to complete two-layer flower.

Assemble Small Flower

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From batik scraps, cut:

2—4" matching squares

From green batik, cut:

2—31/2" squares

1—3/4×24" strip

From fusible stabilizer, cut:

1—4" square

1—3-1/2" square

1. Repeat Assemble Large Flower, steps 1-3, using batik 4" squares, fusible stabilizer 4" square, and Pattern G to make a flower base. Hot-glue a button to center of flower base to make flower head.

2. Repeat Assemble Large Flower, Step 7, to make leaf.

3. Repeat Assemble Large Flower, steps 8 and 9, to complete small flower.

Assemble Bouquet

1. Make as many flowers as desired to fill vase or container.