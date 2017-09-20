Easy Pillow Cover
These cute pillow covers are a snap to make and can match any décor. Fabrics are from the Mama Said Sew collection by Sweetwater for Moda Fabrics.
Materials for One Pillow Cover
- 3--18x21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted prints
- 16" pillow form
- Water-soluble marking pen
Finished pillow cover: 16" square
Measurements include ½" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted prints, cut:
- 1--17" square
- 2--11-1/2×17" rectangles
Assemble Pillow
1. Press a long edge of each print 11-1/2×17" rectangle under 1/2". Press same edges under an additional 1/2".
2. Topstitch each folded edge to hem.
3. Using a marking tool and working on the wrong side of the print 17" square, draw a stitching line along each edge; start 1/2" from edges at corners and taper to a scant 1/4" in the middle.
4. Place the hemmed rectangles, with hemmed edges overlapping, atop the marked 17" square with right sides together. Pin in place.
5. Stitch around all edges on marked lines to make a pillow cover.
6. Clip corners of seam allowances almost to stitching.
7. Turn right side out; press.
8. Insert pillow form through opening.