Assemble carrot-shape bags that can be filled with candy or stuffed with tissue paper for Easter decor. Fabrics are from the Expressions Batiks Elementals and Expressions Batiks Tjaps collections from Riley Blake Designs

Designer: Lindsay Mayland (Instagram @lindsmayland)

Finished Treat Bag: 3×10" (when filled)

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Materials for One Treat Bag:

9×21" piece (fat eighth) orange batik (carrot body)

1/4 yard green batik (carrot top, tie)

Air- or water-soluble marking pen

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From orange batik, cut:

2—6×8" rectangles

From green batik, cut:

1—6×11-1/2" rectangle

1—1×24" strip

Assemble Treat Bag

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Fold an orange batik 6×8" rectangle in half widthwise to form a 3×8" rectangle. Referring to Diagram 1, on unfolded long edges measure 1/4" down from short edges; mark a dot with air- or water-soluble marking pen. Cut diagonally from marked dot to bottom corner; unfold to make carrot piece. Repeat with remaining orange batik 6×8" rectangle to make a second carrot piece.

Carrot Treat Bags

2. Referring to Diagram 2, layer carrot pieces; sew together side edges, backstitching at beginning and end and leaving top edges open, to make carrot body. Turn right side out.

Carrot Treat Bags

3. Fold green batik 6×11-1/2" rectangle in half widthwise to make a 6×5-3/4" rectangle. Referring to Diagram 3, sew short edges together with a 1/4" seam allowance to make a tube. Press seam in one direction. Fold top of tube down over the bottom with wrong sides inside to make carrot top.

Carrot Treat Bags

4. Referring to Diagram 4, slip carrot top, folded edge down, over carrot body. Align top edges and carrot top seam with center back. Sew together top edges, stitching through all layers.

Carrot Treat Bags

5. Referring to Diagram 5, press carrot top open, pressing seam toward carrot body. Using orange thread, topstitch 1/8" below seam to tack seam allowance down.

Carrot Treat Bags

6. Referring to Diagram 6, fold short edges of green batik 1×24" strip under 1/2". Fold strip half lengthwise, crease to mark center, and unfold. Fold long edges in to meet at center crease. Fold strip in half again. Topstitch edges through all layers to make tie.

Carrot Treat Bags

7. Fold tie in half, finger-press center, and unfold. Align tie center crease with carrot top seam (Diagram 7). Stitch tie to carrot top at center crease, backstitching at beginning and end, to complete treat bag.