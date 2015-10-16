Zip It!
Sew a few seams and insert a zipper (we'll show you how) to make each of these cute pouches in very little time.
Materials
FOR BAG NO. 1
- 1⁄4 yard fuchsia laminated print (bag)
- 9"-long blue zipper
FOR BAG NO. 2
- 1⁄4 yard green laminated floral (bag)
- 7"-long lilac zipper
FOR BAG NO. 3
- 1⁄4 yard blue laminated floral (bag)
- 9"-long purple zipper
Finished bag No. 1: 9-1⁄2×6×3"
Finished bag No. 2: 7-1⁄2×6-3⁄8×2-1⁄4"
Finished bag No. 3: 9-1⁄2×4-3⁄4×1-1⁄2"
Quantities are for 54⁄55"-wide, 100% cotton with laminated coating.
Measurements include ¼" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics for Bag No. 1
From fuchsia print, cut
- 2--8×10" rectangles
Assemble Bag No. 1
1. Place one fuchsia print rectangle right side up on work surface. Align blue 9"-long zipper facedown along a 10" edge of the rectangle (this should be top edge of rectangle if working with a directional print). Open zipper. Using a zipper foot, sew zipper to fuchsia rectangle as close as possible to zipper teeth (Photo 1).
2. Close zipper. Finger-press rectangle away from zipper. Topstitch 1⁄8" from fold (Photo 2). (For smooth and even stitching, adjust tension as needed and use a nonstick or walking foot on machine for this step.)
3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to add remaining fuchsia print 8×10" rectangle to remaining edge of zipper (Photo 3).
4. Fold joined rectangles in half, right sides together, and stitch side seams (Diagram 1).
5. Open zipper, leaving right sides together, and stitch bottom seam to make a bag body; clip corners (Diagram 2).
6. To shape flat bottom for bag, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 3). Measuring 1-1⁄2" from point of triangle, draw a 3" line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Repeat with remaining corner. Turn bag body right side out and finger-press to complete bag No. 1.
Cut Fabrics for Bag No. 2
From green floral, cut:
- 2--8" squares
Assemble Bag No. 2
1. Referring to Assemble Bag No. 1, steps 1–5, use green floral 8" squares and lilac 7"-long zipper to make bag body; sew zipper to one edge of each green floral square.
2. To shape flat bottom for bag, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 4). Measuring 1-1⁄8" from point of triangle, draw a 2-1⁄4" line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Repeat with remaining corner. Turn bag body right side out and finger-press to complete bag No. 2.
Cut Fabrics for Bag No. 3
From blue floral, cut:
- 2--6×10" rectangles
Assemble Bag No. 3
1. Referring to Assemble Bag No. 1, steps 1–5, use blue floral 6×10" rectangles and purple 9"-long zipper to make bag body; sew zipper to a 10" edge of each blue floral rectangle.
2. To shape flat bottom for bag, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 5). Measuring 3⁄4" from point of triangle, draw a 1-1⁄2" line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Repeat with remaining corner. Turn bag body right side out and finger-press to complete bag No. 3.