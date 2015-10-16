Sew a few seams and insert a zipper (we'll show you how) to make each of these cute pouches in very little time.

Materials

FOR BAG NO. 1

1⁄4 yard fuchsia laminated print (bag)

9"-long blue zipper

FOR BAG NO. 2

1⁄4 yard green laminated floral (bag)

7"-long lilac zipper

FOR BAG NO. 3

1⁄4 yard blue laminated floral (bag)

9"-long purple zipper

Finished bag No. 1: 9-1⁄2×6×3"

Finished bag No. 2: 7-1⁄2×6-3⁄8×2-1⁄4"

Finished bag No. 3: 9-1⁄2×4-3⁄4×1-1⁄2"

Quantities are for 54⁄55"-wide, 100% cotton with laminated coating.

Measurements include ¼" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics for Bag No. 1

From fuchsia print, cut

2--8×10" rectangles

Assemble Bag No. 1

1. Place one fuchsia print rectangle right side up on work surface. Align blue 9"-long zipper facedown along a 10" edge of the rectangle (this should be top edge of rectangle if working with a directional print). Open zipper. Using a zipper foot, sew zipper to fuchsia rectangle as close as possible to zipper teeth (Photo 1).

101474471_600.jpg

2. Close zipper. Finger-press rectangle away from zipper. Topstitch 1⁄8" from fold (Photo 2). (For smooth and even stitching, adjust tension as needed and use a nonstick or walking foot on machine for this step.)

101474473_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to add remaining fuchsia print 8×10" rectangle to remaining edge of zipper (Photo 3).

101474474_600.jpg

4. Fold joined rectangles in half, right sides together, and stitch side seams (Diagram 1).

101477671_600.jpg

5. Open zipper, leaving right sides together, and stitch bottom seam to make a bag body; clip corners (Diagram 2).

101477672_600.jpg

6. To shape flat bottom for bag, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 3). Measuring 1-1⁄2" from point of triangle, draw a 3" line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Repeat with remaining corner. Turn bag body right side out and finger-press to complete bag No. 1.

101477673_600.jpg

Cut Fabrics for Bag No. 2

From green floral, cut:

2--8" squares

Assemble Bag No. 2

1. Referring to Assemble Bag No. 1, steps 1–5, use green floral 8" squares and lilac 7"-long zipper to make bag body; sew zipper to one edge of each green floral square.

2. To shape flat bottom for bag, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 4). Measuring 1-1⁄8" from point of triangle, draw a 2-1⁄4" line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Repeat with remaining corner. Turn bag body right side out and finger-press to complete bag No. 2.

101477674_600.jpg

Cut Fabrics for Bag No. 3

From blue floral, cut:

2--6×10" rectangles

Assemble Bag No. 3

1. Referring to Assemble Bag No. 1, steps 1–5, use blue floral 6×10" rectangles and purple 9"-long zipper to make bag body; sew zipper to a 10" edge of each blue floral rectangle.

2. To shape flat bottom for bag, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 5). Measuring 3⁄4" from point of triangle, draw a 1-1⁄2" line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Repeat with remaining corner. Turn bag body right side out and finger-press to complete bag No. 3.