Tropical Traveller

Combine tropical prints for a vacation bag that easily stores travel essentials. Fabrics are from the Acreage collection by Shannon Gillman Orr for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Travel Light from designer Monique Dillard

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

3⁄8 yard pink floral (bag front, bag back, inner pocket lining, strap)

1⁄3 yard yellow floral (bag lining, outer pocket lining, binding)

1⁄4 yard blue floral (outer pocket, inner pocket, bag flap)

Double-sided fusible fleece

Sew-in magnetic snap set

3⁄4"-diameter button: blue

1⁄2"-diameter button: green

Finished bag: 7-1⁄4×9" (excluding strap)

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances unless otherwise stated.

Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From pink floral, cut:

2--2×42" strips

2--7-1⁄4×9" rectangles

1--7×7-1⁄4" rectangle

From yellow floral, cut:

1--2×42" binding strip

2--7-1⁄4×9" rectangles

1--7×7-1⁄4" rectangle

2--2×7-1⁄4" binding strips

From blue floral, cut:

2--6-1⁄2×7-1⁄4" rectangles

1--3-3⁄4×7" rectangle

From double-sided fusible fleece, cut:

2--1⁄2×42" strips

2--7-1⁄4×9" rectangles

2--6-1⁄2×7-1⁄4" rectangles

Make Bag Front and Back

1. Layer a yellow floral 7-1⁄4×9" rectangle, right side down, a fusible fleece 7-1⁄4×9" rectangle, and a pink floral 7-1⁄4×9" rectangle, right side up (Diagram 1). Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse layers together to make a fused rectangle. Repeat to make a second fused rectangle.

100589747_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, machine-quilt two vertical lines 2-1⁄4" from each long edge of a fused rectangle. Baste 1⁄8" from outside edges to make the bag front. Repeat with remaining fused rectangle to make the bag back.

100589748_d2_600.jpg

Make Outer and Inner Pockets

1. Layer a fusible fleece 6-1⁄2×7-1⁄4" rectangle atop wrong side of a blue floral 6-1⁄2×7-1⁄4" rectangle; fuse together. With right sides together, align long edges of fused blue floral rectangle and yellow floral 7×7-1⁄4" rectangle. The yellow floral rectangle will be 1⁄2" longer than the fused rectangle. Sew together along aligned edge (Diagram 3). Turn right side out, match unsewn bottom edges, and press top fold; 1⁄4" of yellow floral will show along top front edge (Diagram 4). Topstitch through all layers in the seam line to make the outer pocket.

100589749_d3_600.jpg

100589750_d4_600.jpg

2. Using pink floral 7×7-1⁄4" rectangle instead of yellow floral, repeat Step 1 to make the inner pocket.

Make Strap

1. Referring to Diagram 5, join pink floral 2×42" strips to make a 2×83-1⁄2" pieced strip; press seam open. Fold pieced strip in half lengthwise with wrong side inside. Press to crease center; unfold. Fold long edges of pieced strip to meet in the center. Fold again at center, matching folded edges; press.

100589751_d5_600.jpg

2. Unfold Step 1 strip and place fusible fleece 1⁄2×42" strips end to end close to center fold of pieced strip. Refold pieced strip to cover fusible fleece strips. Topstitch 1⁄8" away from both long edges to make strap.

Finish Bag

1. Lay bag front right side up on a flat surface. Referring to Diagram 6, place a strap end on bag front 3⁄4" from left edge and 4" from bottom edge. Topstitch 1⁄8" away from edges of strap, pivoting 1⁄2" from top edge of bag front.

100589752_d6_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 7, place outer pocket atop Step 1 unit; align raw edges. Baste 1⁄8" away from side and bottom edges.

100589753_d7_600.jpg

3. Lay bag back right side up on a flat surface. Match remaining strap end to bottom edge of bag back, 3⁄4" from left side. Topstitch strap in place as before, pivoting 1⁄2" from top edge of bag back (Diagram 8).

100589755_d9_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 9, layer inner pocket atop lining side of bag back; baste 1⁄8" away from side and bottom edges.

100589754_d8_600.jpg

5. Fold a long edge of blue floral 3-3⁄4×7" rectangle under 1⁄4" (Diagram 10); press. Fold short ends diagonally to center to make a triangle. Topstitch along folds to make bag flap.

100589756_d10_600.jpg

6. With right sides together, center flap along top edge of bag back. Baste 1⁄8" away from top edge (Diagram 11).

100589757_d11_600.jpg

7. Bind top edge of bag front with a yellow floral 2×7-1⁄4" strip. Repeat to bind top edge of bag back.

8. Referring to Diagram 12, fold flap up; topstitch flap to binding on bag back.

100589758_d12_600.jpg

9. Layer bag front and bag back with wrong sides together (Diagram 13). Baste 1⁄8" away from bottom and side edges.

100589759_d13_600.jpg

10. Bind side and bottom edges with yellow floral 2×42" strip.

11. Following manufacturer's instructions, hand-sew female end of the magnetic snap to the wrong side of the flap. Match the position of the male end of the snap, and hand-sew it to bag front, making sure snaps fit together when flap is folded down.