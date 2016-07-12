Tropical Traveller

Combine tropical prints for a vacation bag that easily stores travel essentials. Fabrics are from the Acreage collection by Shannon Gillman Orr for Moda Fabrics.

July 12, 2016
Inspired by Travel Light from designer Monique Dillard

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

  • 3⁄8 yard pink floral (bag front, bag back, inner pocket lining, strap)
  • 1⁄3 yard yellow floral (bag lining, outer pocket lining, binding)
  • 1⁄4 yard blue floral (outer pocket, inner pocket, bag flap)
  • Double-sided fusible fleece
  • Sew-in magnetic snap set
  • 3⁄4"-diameter button: blue
  • 1⁄2"-diameter button: green

Finished bag: 7-1⁄4×9" (excluding strap)

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances unless otherwise stated.

Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From pink floral, cut:

  • 2--2×42" strips
  • 2--7-1⁄4×9" rectangles
  • 1--7×7-1⁄4" rectangle

From yellow floral, cut:

  • 1--2×42" binding strip
  • 2--7-1⁄4×9" rectangles
  • 1--7×7-1⁄4" rectangle
  • 2--2×7-1⁄4" binding strips

From blue floral, cut:

  • 2--6-1⁄2×7-1⁄4" rectangles
  • 1--3-3⁄4×7" rectangle

From double-sided fusible fleece, cut:

  • 2--1⁄2×42" strips
  • 2--7-1⁄4×9" rectangles
  • 2--6-1⁄2×7-1⁄4" rectangles

Make Bag Front and Back

1.    Layer a yellow floral 7-1⁄4×9" rectangle, right side down, a fusible fleece 7-1⁄4×9" rectangle, and a pink floral 7-1⁄4×9" rectangle, right side up (Diagram 1). Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse layers together to make a fused rectangle. Repeat to make a second fused rectangle.

2.    Referring to Diagram 2, machine-quilt two vertical lines 2-1⁄4" from each long edge of a fused rectangle. Baste 1⁄8" from outside edges to make the bag front. Repeat with remaining fused rectangle to make the bag back.

Make Outer and Inner Pockets

1.    Layer a fusible fleece 6-1⁄2×7-1⁄4" rectangle atop wrong side of a blue floral 6-1⁄2×7-1⁄4" rectangle; fuse together. With right sides together, align long edges of fused blue floral rectangle and yellow floral 7×7-1⁄4" rectangle. The yellow floral rectangle will be 1⁄2" longer than the fused rectangle. Sew together along aligned edge (Diagram 3). Turn right side out, match unsewn bottom edges, and press top fold; 1⁄4" of yellow floral will show along top front edge (Diagram 4). Topstitch through all layers in the seam line to make the outer pocket.

2.    Using pink floral 7×7-1⁄4" rectangle instead of yellow floral, repeat Step 1 to make the inner pocket.

Make Strap

1.    Referring to Diagram 5, join pink floral 2×42" strips to make a 2×83-1⁄2" pieced strip; press seam open. Fold pieced strip in half lengthwise with wrong side inside. Press to crease center; unfold. Fold long edges of pieced strip to meet in the center. Fold again at center, matching folded edges; press.

2.    Unfold Step 1 strip and place fusible fleece 1⁄2×42" strips end to end close to center fold of pieced strip. Refold pieced strip to cover fusible fleece strips. Topstitch 1⁄8" away from both long edges to make strap.

Finish Bag

1.    Lay bag front right side up on a flat surface. Referring to Diagram 6, place a strap end on bag front 3⁄4" from left edge and 4" from bottom edge. Topstitch 1⁄8" away from edges of strap, pivoting 1⁄2" from top edge of bag front.

2.    Referring to Diagram 7, place outer pocket atop Step 1 unit; align raw edges. Baste 1⁄8" away from side and bottom edges.

3.    Lay bag back right side up on a flat surface. Match remaining strap end to bottom edge of bag back, 3⁄4" from left side. Topstitch strap in place as before, pivoting 1⁄2" from top edge of bag back (Diagram 8).

4.    Referring to Diagram 9, layer inner pocket atop lining side of bag back; baste 1⁄8" away from side and bottom edges.

5.    Fold a long edge of blue floral 3-3⁄4×7" rectangle under 1⁄4" (Diagram 10); press. Fold short ends diagonally to center to make a triangle. Topstitch along folds to make bag flap.

6.    With right sides together, center flap along top edge of bag back. Baste 1⁄8" away from top edge (Diagram 11).

7.    Bind top edge of bag front with a yellow floral 2×7-1⁄4" strip. Repeat to bind top edge of bag back.

8.    Referring to Diagram 12, fold flap up; topstitch flap to binding on bag back.

9.    Layer bag front and bag back with wrong sides together (Diagram 13). Baste 1⁄8" away from bottom and side edges.

10. Bind side and bottom edges with yellow floral 2×42" strip.

11. Following manufacturer's instructions, hand-sew female end of the magnetic snap to the wrong side of the flap. Match the position of the male end of the snap, and hand-sew it to bag front, making sure snaps fit together when flap is folded down.

12.    Layer the blue and green buttons on the front side of flap (see photo); hand-sew in place to complete the bag.

