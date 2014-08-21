Tiny Treats

Turn Halloween-theme fat quarters and store-bought ribbon into pint-size goody bags to fill with yummy favors.

Designer: Monica Solorio-Snow of Happy Zombie

Materials for Four Bags

This project results in two sets of two contrasting bags (for example, two light bags with dark bottoms and two dark bags with light bottoms)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) each of light and dark novelty prints (bags, linings)

4--12"-long pieces 3⁄8"-wide grosgrain ribbon: orange, black

Finished bag: 4×4×2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

See Cutting Diagram to get the most pieces from each fat quarter. To save time, layer two fat quarters and rotary-cut through both layers.

From each light and dark novelty print, refer to Cutting Diagram and cut:

4--5-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

4--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

100527043_600.jpg

Assemble Bags

1. For one light bag you will need two dark print 5-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles, two dark print 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles, and two light print 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, join one light print 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle and one dark print 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle along one long edge to make bag piece.

100527005_600.jpg

3. Cut one 12"-long piece of ribbon into two 6"-long pieces. Referring to Diagram 2, pin ribbon ends to right side of bag piece, 2" from side edges. (If you are using a printed ribbon, place right side of ribbon toward right side of bag piece.)

100527006_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3, layer a dark print 5-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle (lining) and bag piece, right sides together. Sew together along one long edge to make a bag unit.

100527007_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 2–4 to make a second bag unit.

6. With right sides together, layer bag units; pin. Join units around all edges, leaving a 3" opening along lining edge for turning (Diagram 4). Press seams open.

100527008_600.jpg

7. To shape flat bottom for bag, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 5). Measuring 1" from point of triangle, draw a 2"-long line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Repeat with remaining bottom corner of bag and both corners of lining.

100527009_600.jpg

8. Turn bag right side out through opening and finger-press seams. Slip-stitch lining opening closed. Insert lining into bag to complete a light bag. Press along top edge.