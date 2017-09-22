Tiny Spring Baskets

Festive little fabric baskets are perfect for holding a few treats, a duet of colored eggs, or other seasonal favors. The small size makes them ideal for table favors or place markers. They take just a bit of fabric to make--from 1/4 yard of fabric you can cut enough pieces for three lined baskets! Fabric is from the Confetti Dot collection by Dear Stella .

Designer: Monica Rodriguez for Dear Stella

Materials for One Basket

2--6-1/2x9" rectangles polka dot fabric (matching or contrasting)

1--6-1/2x9" rectangle thin batting (cotton or polyester)

Water-soluble marking pen

Finished basket: about 3x2-1/2x3"

Sew this project with 1/4" seams. (Note: For easy viewing in this tutorial we used lavender polka dot for outer basket, pink polka dot for basket lining, and dark thread for stitching.)

Assemble Basket

1. Stitching about 1/8" from edges, machine-baste (about 6 stitches per inch) 6-1/2x9" batting rectangle to wrong side of 6-1/2x9" lavender rectangle.

photo_2new-525x470.jpg

2. With right side inside, fold Step 1 rectangle in half matching short edges; pin.

photo_3new_0-525x399.jpg

3. Sew sides of folded rectangle; press.

photo_4new_0-525x411.jpg

4. Clip seam allowance at fold.

photo_5new_0-525x413.jpg

5. Press seam open.

photo_6new_0-525x414.jpg

6. Shape a flat bottom. At one corner, match seam line with pressed fold, creating a flattened triangle. Measuring 1-1/2" from point of triangle, draw a line across triangle.

photo_7new_0-525x433.jpg

7. Sew on drawn line. Trim 1/4" from stitching. Repeat with remaining bottom corner.

photo_8new_0-525x460.jpg

8. Turn right side out to make basket body.

9. Repeat steps 2–8 with matching or contrasting polka dot rectangle, leaving a 1-1/2--2" opening along one side to make basket lining. Do not turn basket lining right side out.

10. Insert basket body inside basket lining with right sides together.

photo_9new-525x455.jpg

11. Align top edges and side seams; pin together top edges of basket body and basket lining.

photo_10new_0-525x488.jpg

12. Using a 1/4" seam, sew together top edges of basket body and lining.

photo_11new_0-525x420.jpg

13. Turn right side out through opening in lining.

photo_12new_0-525x599.jpg

14. Hand-stitch opening closed.

photo_13new_0-525x483.jpg

15. Insert lining back into basket body and press top edge.

photo_14new_0-525x465.jpg

16. Topstitch 1/4" from top edge through all layers to complete basket.