Keep your sewing space neat (and stylish!) with a cute thread catcher. Fabrics are from the Road 15 collection by Sweetwater for Moda Fabrics .

Designer: Rachel Griffith of P.S. I Quilt

Materials to Make One Thread Catcher Bag

18×21" piece (fat quarter) aqua house print (bag body)

12" square cream-and-aqua circle print (bag body)

4×13" strip cream-and-aqua leaf print (flange)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) aqua stripe (bag lining)

14×18" rectangle fusible fleece

Finished bag: 7-1⁄4×3×2-3⁄4"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From aqua house print, cut:

2--6-1⁄2" squares

From cream-and-aqua circle print, cut:

1--5-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle

From cream-and-aqua leaf print, cut:

1--1-1⁄4×12-1⁄2" strip

From aqua stripe, cut:

1--6-1⁄2×17-1⁄2" rectangle

From fusible fleece, cut:

1--6-1⁄2×17-1⁄2" rectangle

Assemble Bag

1. Sew together two aqua house print 6-1⁄2" squares and the cream-and-aqua circle print 5-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle to make a pieced rectangle (Diagram 1). If you are using a directional fabric like designer Rachel Griffith did, make sure the pieces are facing in opposite directions so when the pieced rectangle is folded, the fabrics are oriented correctly. Press seams open. The pieced rectangle should be 6-1⁄2×17-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100516086_d1_600.jpg

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse a 6-1⁄2×17-1⁄2" fleece rectangle to Step 1 pieced rectangle.

3. Quilt, if desired. Rachel randomly machine-quilted lines across fused pieced rectangle.

4. With right side inside, fold rectangle in half and press fold to make a placement line; it should measure 6-1⁄2×8-3⁄4" (Diagram 2). Sew together pairs of long edges to make the bag body. Clip into seam allowance at placement line in order to press seams open.

100516087_d2_600.jpg

5. To shape a flat bottom for bag body, at one corner match side seam with pressed placement line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 3). Measuring 1-1⁄2" from point of triangle, draw a 3"-long line across triangle; sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric 1⁄4" from stitching line. Repeat with remaining bottom corner. Turn bag body right side out; press.

100516088_d3_600.jpg

6. With wrong side together, press cream-and-aqua leaf print 1-1⁄4"×12-1⁄2" strip in half lengthwise; unfold. Join short ends to make tube (Diagram 4). Press seam open. Turn strip right side out and fold back in half using pressed line as guide.

100516089_d4_600.jpg

7. Matching raw edges, place tube around top edge of bag body. Pin in place. Baste using 1⁄8" seam allowance (Diagram 5).

100516090_d5_600.jpg

8. With right side inside, fold aqua stripe 6-1⁄2"×17-1⁄2" rectangle in half; it should measure 6-1⁄2×8-3⁄4". Sew together pairs of long edges, leaving a 3" opening in one seam for turning, to make bag lining.

9. Repeat Step 5 to shape a flat bottom for bag lining. Do not turn lining right side out.