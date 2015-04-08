Take-Along Duo

Use double-face prequilted fabric to make two bags, which give you the option of carrying a lot or just a little. Fabrics are from the Morriston collection by Fabri-Quilt .

Inspired by Take-Along Trio from designer Melanie McFarland

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials For One Bag

For large bag:

5⁄8 yard double-face prequilted fabric

14"-long zipper: black

For small bag:

1⁄2 yard double-face prequilted fabric

9"-long zipper: black

For both bags:

Package 1⁄4"-finished-width double-fold bias tape: black (one package will make both bags)

10"-long 5⁄8"-wide ribbon: black (this is enough for both bags)

Finished bags: large, 15-1⁄2×8-1⁄2"; small, 9-3⁄4×6-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Use patterns A and B for the large bag and patterns E and F for the small bag. To make paper templates, trace desired patterns onto paper and cut out on drawn lines. Pin templates to prequilted fabric and cut around template edges.

For large bag, from prequilted fabric, cut:

1 of Pattern A

2 of Pattern B

For small bag, from prequilted fabric, cut:

1 of Pattern E

2 of Pattern F

Assemble Bag Unit

The following instructions will make one bag unit.

1. Gather one body (A or E) piece, two side triangle (B or F) pieces, and one zipper.

2. To help alleviate fraying, zigzag-stitch all edges of each piece.

3. Using a medium-width zigzag stitch, sew bias tape to top curved edge of each side triangle piece (Diagram 1). Trim bias tape even with edge of triangle.

100588128_d1_600.jpg

4. With right sides together, pin a long edge of a side triangle to bag body, 1⁄2" from top edge (Diagram 2). Sew pinned edges together, starting at narrow tip of side triangle.

100588129_d2_600.jpg

5. Fold bag body in half and repeat Step 4 to sew remaining long edge of side triangle to bag body (Diagram 3). Trim seam allowances to 1⁄8".

100588130_d3_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to join second side triangle to opposite end of bag body.

7. Unzip zipper. Referring to Diagram 4, pin right side of a zipper half to a bag body top edge. The attached zipper ends will extend past bag end. Sew pinned zipper edge in place. Repeat with remaining zipper edge and remaining top edge of bag body.

100588131_d4_600.jpg

8. Cover one side seam with bias tape from tip of side triangle to top edge of bag body, enclosing raw zipper end (Diagram 5).

100588132_d5_600.jpg

9. Baste side seam on the other side of the triangle from bottom curve of bag body to top edge, smoothing seam at narrow end of triangle. Cover this seam with bias tape, folding under 1⁄4" at top edge (Diagram 6).

100588133_d6_600.jpg

10. Repeat steps 8 and 9 with opposite side of bag body to enclose remaining side seams and make bag unit.

Finish Bag

1. Turn bag unit right side out. Topstitch zipper, starting and stopping at side edges. The zipper still will extend beyond the bag and will remain loose.

2. Cut a 2-1⁄2"-long piece of black ribbon. Fold ribbon ends under 1⁄4"; finger-press. Fold attached zipper halves together and cover with folded ribbon (Diagram 7); pin. Sew all ribbon edges to enclose zipper tape and complete bag.