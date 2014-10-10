Love to keep kitchen and bath areas neat and tidy? Create a fabulous clutter-busting fabric container color-coordinated with your decor.

Designers: Meredith McCambridge and Mary Werner

Materials

3-1⁄8-yard pieces green florals (exterior)

1⁄8 yard green check (exterior)

3⁄8 yard green print (exterior and lining)

9--1⁄2×30-1⁄2" piece heavyweight fusible interfacing

9--1⁄2×30-1⁄2" batting

Basting spray

Finished container: 5×10×6"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances unless otherwise stated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order.

From each green floral, cut:

1--1-1⁄2×35" strip

1--1-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" strip

From green check, cut:

1--1-1⁄2×35" strip

1--1-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" strip

From green print, cut:

1--9-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" lining rectangle

1--1-1⁄2×35" strip

Assemble Container

1. Aligning long edges, sew five 1-1⁄2×35" strips together to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seams in one direction. Cut strip set into six 5-1⁄2"-wide segments (Diagram 2).

100971060_600.jpg

100193377_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out six 5-1⁄2"-wide segments. Join to make a vertically striped row for container bottom. Container bottom should be 5-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100193378_600.jpg

3. Aligning long edges, sew together one green check and three green floral 1-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" strips, repeating order of fabrics in Step 1 to make container top (Diagram 4). Container top should be 4-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100193379_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 5, sew Step 3 top to Step 2 bottom to make container exterior. Container should be 9-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100193380_600.jpg

5. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible interfacing onto wrong side of green print lining rectangle; let cool.

6. With right sides together, stitch lining rectangle to container exterior along container top. Press seam toward lining.

7. Using basting spray, adhere batting to wrong side of exterior (Diagram 6).

100193375_6001.jpg

8. Join short ends of exterior and lining (Diagram 7). Press seams open.

100193381_600.jpg

9. With wrong sides together, fold exterior with batting over lining to make a 9"-high tube. Press folded edge and smooth the tube with your hands.

10. Quilt as desired. Designer Meredith McCambridge chose a machine-stippled design.

11. With the lining on the outside, join bottom raw edges with a 1⁄2" seam allowance. Trim seam to 1⁄4" and serge or machine-zigzag-stitch to finish seam.

12. To shape flat bottom for container, at one end match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 8). Draw a 5" line across triangle. Stitch on marked line. Repeat with remaining end.

100193382_600.jpg