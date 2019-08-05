Show-Off Bag

Showcase a large-scale print on a roomy bag you can grab and go. Fabric is Bee Marigold from the Tula Pink All-Stars collection for FreeSpirit .

Inspired by: Patchwork Purse from designer Kristyne Czepuryk

Project tester: Monique Jacobs

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

7⁄8 yard yellow floral (bag body, handles)

5⁄8 yard solid purple (lining)

23×31" piece heavyweight stabilizer (such as ByAnnie's Soft and Stable; byannie.com) or quilt batting

Water-soluble fabric pen

Finished bag: 11×13×6"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From yellow floral, cut:

2--11-1⁄2×19-1⁄2" rectangles

1--6-1⁄2×13-1⁄2" rectangle

2--4×32" strips

From solid purple, cut:

1--19-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" rectangle

Watch a How-to Video Below

Assemble Bag Body and Handles

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Fold yellow floral 11-1⁄2×19-1⁄2" rectangles in half crosswise, press lightly to mark vertical centerlines, and unfold.

2. Fold yellow floral 6-1⁄2×13-1⁄2" rectangle in half horizontally and vertically; press lightly to mark centerlines and unfold. Use a fabric pen to mark horizontal centerlines in seam allowances of short edges.

3. Aligning vertical centerlines, join yellow floral 11-1⁄2×19-1⁄2" rectangles to yellow floral 6-1⁄2×13-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1).

7002542-11002-d1opt.jpg

4. Center Step 3 unit atop stabilizer or batting piece (Diagram 2); baste. Quilt as desired. Quilt tester Monique Jacobs machine-quilted an overall stipple design. Trim excess stabilizer or batting even with fabric edges.

7002542-11002-d2opt.jpg

5. Fold yellow floral 4×32" strip in half lengthwise, wrong side inside (Diagram 3). Press to crease center. Unfold strip. Fold each long edge to center crease. Refold on center crease to make a 1×32" strip; press. Topstitch both long edges to make a handle. Repeat to make a second handle.

7002542-11002-d3opt.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 4, position ends of one handle along top edge of quilted unit, 6" from each side edge. Baste in place. Repeat with remaining handle on bottom edge of quilted unit.

7002542-11002-d4opt.jpg

7. Fold unit in half with right sides together. Align seams of front and back units; sew side edges together (Diagram 5). Press seams open.

7002542-11002-d5opt.jpg

8. To shape a flat bottom, at one corner match marked horizontal centerline of yellow floral rectangle with side seam (Diagram 5), creating a flattened edge (Diagram 6). Sew raw edges together. Repeat with remaining corner. Turn right side out to make bag body.

7002542-11002-d6opt.jpg

Assemble Lining

1. Fold solid purple 19-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" rectangle in half to make a 19-1⁄2×14-1⁄4" rectangle (Diagram 7). Sew side edges together, leaving a 5" opening for turning on one side.

7002542-11002-d7opt.jpg

2. To finish bottom, at one corner match side seam to bottom fold, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 8). Measuring 3" from point of triangle, mark a 6"-long line across triangle; sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric 1⁄4" from stitching line. Repeat with remaining corner to make lining. Do not turn lining right side out.

7002542-11002-d8opt.jpg

Finish Bag

1. Insert bag body into bag lining with right sides together (Diagram 9), align side seams, and pin. Sew together top edges.

7002542-11002-d9opt.jpg

2. Turn right side out through opening in lining; stitch opening closed. Insert lining into bag body. Press top edge. Topstitch 1⁄8" from top edge to complete bag.