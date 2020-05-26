For a journal cover, carefully stitch rows of matching half hexies to form hexagons. To complete the set, use the same fabrics to construct a coordinating pencil pouch.

Materials for Journal Cover

18—5" squares assorted prints in red, gray, green, and blue (exterior)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) blue plaid (flaps)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) lining fabric (lining)

14×20" fusible fleece 7-1/2×9-3/4" composition book (available at office supply stores)

Finished Journal Cover: 7-1/2×9-3/4"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for the Half Hexagon Pattern.

From assorted prints, cut:

36 of Half Hexagon Pattern (15 sets of two matching half hexagons and 6 assorted half hexagons)

From blue plaid, cut:

2—5-1/2×10-1/4" rectangles

From lining fabric, cut:

1—10-1/4×16-3/4" rectangle

Assemble Journal Cover Exterior

1) Referring to Diagram 1, lay out assorted print half hexagons in six horizontal rows, matching fabrics in adjacent rows to make hexagons.

Sew Write journal diagram 1

2) Referring to Diagram 2, layer first two half hexagons in top row, aligning short edges. Join pieces; press seam in one direction.

Sew Write journal diagram 2

3) Continue in the same manner, adding four more half hexagons to make a horizontal row.

4) Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make six horizontal rows total, pressing seams in one direction and alternating direction with each row.

5) Join rows to make journal cover exterior. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Journal Cover

1) Layer journal cover exterior atop 14×20" fusible fleece with fusible side up; fuse according to manufacturer's instructions.

2) Quilt as desired. Sherri machine-quilted 1/4" from each vertical seam line (Diagram 3).

Sew Write journal diagram 3

3) Center and trim quilted journal cover exterior to 10-1/4×16-3/4" including seam allowances (Diagram 4).

Sew Write journal diagram 4

4) Turn under 1/4" along one long edge of a blue plaid 5-1/2×10-1/4" rectangle; press. Turn under same long edge 1/4" again and stitch along fold to make a flap. Repeat to make a second flap.

5) Lay 10-1/4×16-3/4" lining rectangle right side up on a flat surface.

6) Align raw edges of flaps, right sides up, with short edges of lining fabric; baste raw edges in place to make journal cover exterior (Diagram 5).

Sew Write journal diagram 5

7) With right sides together, lay quilted journal cover exterior atop journal cover interior, aligning raw edges (Diagram 6); pin in place.

Sew Write journal diagram 6

8) Referring to Diagram 6, sew together through all layers, leaving a 3" opening along one long edge. Trim corners to reduce bulk.

9) Turn right side out through opening; press. Hand-stitch opening closed to complete journal cover. Position front and back covers inside interior flaps.

Materials for Pencil Pouch

16—2-1/2" squares assorted prints in aqua, green, coral, gray, and red (body units)

4" square aqua plaid (zipper tabs)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) lining fabric (pouch lining)

6×20" batting

9"-long zipper: cream

Finished Pencil Pouch: 3-1/2×1×7-3/4"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42"of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances unless otherwise indicated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From aqua plaid, cut:

2—1-3/4×3" rectangles

From lining fabric, cut:

2—4-1/2×8-1/2" rectangles

From batting, cut:

2—6×10" rectangles

Assemble Body Units

1) Referring to Diagram 1, sew together four assorted print 2-1/2" squares to make a row. Press seams in one direction. The row should be 2-1/2×8-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four rows total, alternating pressing direction with each row.

Sew Write pouch diagram 1

2) Join two rows to make a pieced section. The pieced section should be 4-1/2×8-1/2" including seam allowances (Diagram 2). Make a second pieced section.

Sew Write pouch diagram 2

3) Center a pieced section atop a 6×10" batting rectangle; pin. Quilt as desired. Designer Sherri McConnell machine-quilted 1/4" on both sides of each vertical and horizontal seam. Trim quilted rectangle to 4-1/2×8-1/2" including seam allowances to make body unit. Repeat to make a second body unit.

Finish Pouch

1) Referring to Diagram 3, fold an aqua plaid 1-3/4×3" rectangle in half crosswise; finger-press crease and open. Fold short ends toward center crease; fold again. Finger-press to make a zipper tab. The zipper tab should be 1-3/4×3/4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second zipper tab.

Sew Write pouch diagram 3

2) Place zipper on a cutting mat. Unzip so zipper pull is in center. Using a rotary cutter and an acrylic ruler, trim each end of zipper so zipper is 7-1/2" long. Do not move zipper pull.

3) Insert each zipper end into a zipper tab (Diagram 4). Sew along folded edges of zipper tabs through all layers to secure zipper.

Sew Write pouch diagonal 4

4) Place a 4-1/2×8-1/2" lining rectangle right side up on a flat surface. Center zipper, with zipper pull faceup, on one long edge of lining rectangle (Diagram 5). The lining rectangle will be 1/2" wider than zipper on each end. Using an 1/8" seam allowance, baste zipper in place.

Sew Write pouch diagram 5

5) With right sides together, place a body unit atop Step 4 unit, aligning raw edges (Diagram 6); pin in place. Using a zipper foot, sew along top edge through all layers. Trim zipper tabs even with lining and body unit. Press body unit and lining away from zipper. Topstitch 1/8" from fold to make a front unit.

sew write pouch diagram 6

6) Using remaining body unit and lining rectangle, repeat steps 4 and 5 to stitch remaining zipper edge and make a back unit (Diagram 7).

sew write pouch diagram 7

7) Open front unit and back unit. With right sides together, layer front and back units so body units are together and lining pieces are together; pin. Join units around all edges, leaving a 3" opening in the lining for turning (Diagram 8).

sew write pouch diagram 8