Sew in Style

Store notions and gadgets in a quick-to-stitch sewing station caddy. Fabrics are from the Sew Yummy collection by Monica Solorio-Snow for Cloud 9 Fabrics and Essex Yarn Dyed Linen collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

Designer: Monica Solorio-Snow of Happy Zombie

Materials

2--16-1⁄2" squares assorted multicolor prints (backing, lining)

6--5-1⁄2×11" rectangles assorted novelty prints (pocket units)

5⁄8 yard gray linen (pocket units, binding)

16-1⁄2" square batting

Finished sewing caddy: 15-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabric

Cut pieces in the following order.

From gray linen, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

2--13×15-1⁄2" rectangles

Make Foundation

1. Lay multicolor print backing 16-1⁄2" square wrong side up on a flat surface. Place batting 16-1⁄2" square and multicolor print lining 16-1⁄2" square, right side up, atop backing; baste (Diagram 1).

100516633_d1_web.jpg

2. Quilt as desired to make a quilted foundation. Designer Monica Solorio-Snow machine-quilted a grid about 2-1⁄2" apart.

3. Trim quilted foundation to 15-1⁄2" square.

Assemble Pocket Units

1) Sew together three assorted novelty print 5-1⁄2×11" rectangles along long edges to make a pieced unit (Diagram 2). Press seams open. The unit should be 11×15-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100516634_d2_web.jpg

2) With wrong side inside, fold pieced unit in half lengthwise to make a 5-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" pieced rectangle; press (Diagram 3).

100516635_d3_web.jpg

3) Fold a gray linen 13×15-1⁄2" rectangle in half lengthwise to make a 6-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" rectangle; press.

4) Layer pieced rectangle atop Step 3 rectangle, aligning raw edges.

5) Referring to Diagram 4, topstitch 1⁄8" on each side of seam lines to make a pocket unit.

100516636_d4_web.jpg

6) Using remaining assorted novelty print rectangles and gray linen rectangle, repeat steps 1–5 to make a second pocket unit.

Finish Sewing Caddy

1) Aligning raw edges, layer pocket units on opposite edges of quilted foundation, with folded edges toward the center (Diagram 5); pin.

100516637_d5_web.jpg

2) Stay-stitch 1⁄8" from raw edges to hold pocket units in place (Diagram 5).