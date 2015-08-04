Sew & Stow

Because these small shopping totes have no batting, they easily roll up for stashing in your bag or car.

Materials

* 1⁄2 yard each of butterfly print and pink dot (handle, handle lining)

* 1⁄2 yard large floral (bag body, tie)

* 3⁄4"-long piece of 1⁄2"-wide hook-and-loop tape

Finished bag: 26-1⁄2×18×4" including handles

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances unless otherwise stated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From each butterfly print and pink dot, cut:

* 2 of Handle Pattern

From large floral, cut:

* 2--15×19-1⁄2" rectangles

* 1--2×12" strip

Assemble Bag Handle

1. Referring to Diagram 1, with right sides together, join a butterfly print handle piece and a pink dot handle lining piece along outside and inside curved edges to make a handle unit. Clip seam allowances every 1⁄2" along sewn edges. Turn right side out; press. Repeat with remaining handle pieces to make a second handle unit.

100604636_d1_600.jpg

2. Open side edges of handle units. Pin edges, right sides together, alternating seams to reduce bulk. Sew together units along each side edge (Diagram 2). Turn right side out; press.

100604637_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, match top raw edges of handle units with pink dot handle lining sides together. Sew across top of each handle unit with a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Turn just-sewn seams with butterfly print handle sides together; using a 3⁄8" seam, stitch across to enclose raw edges of each handle unit top to make bag handle. (This is also known as a French seam.)

100604638_d3_600.jpg

Assemble Tie

1. With right sides together, fold large floral 2×12" strip in half lengthwise. Sew together along length of strip, leaving both ends unsewn. Turn right side out; press.

2. Referring to Diagram 4, fold strip in half, matching short raw ends. Fold over short raw ends 1⁄4" (with strip folded, the raw ends should be folded in the same direction), fold over again 3⁄4", and press. Place hook part of tape on one folded end and stitch around all edges (Diagram 5). Repeat with loop part of tape on remaining folded end to make tie.

100604639_d4_600.jpg

100604640_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Bag Body

1. Lay a large floral 19-1⁄2×15" rectangle right side up on a flat surface. Align tie 11" from left-hand edge of rectangle with ends toward top of rectangle; baste in place (Diagram 6).

100604641_d6_600.jpg

2. Lay remaining large floral 19-1⁄2×15" rectangle atop Step 3 rectangle. Using a 1⁄2" seam allowance and a zigzag or overlock stitch, sew together pieces along side and bottom edges to make bag body unit (Diagram 7).

100604642_d7_600.jpg

3. To shape a flat bottom for bag, at one corner match bottom seam line of bag body unit to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 8). Measure and mark on seam allowance 1-1⁄2" from point of triangle. Draw a 3"-long line across triangle and sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Repeat at remaining bottom corner to make bag body. Turn bag body right side out.

100604643_d8_600.jpg

Finish Bag

1. With right sides together, align and pin together raw edges of bag body and bag handle, matching side seams. Stitch together upper edges of bag body and bag handle using a 1⁄2" seam allowance and a zigzag or overlock stitch (Diagram 9). Press seam toward bag body.

100604644_d9_600.jpg