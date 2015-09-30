Love those whimsical prints with a look from a bygone era? Use them to sew up bags that are just as good as the gifts inside!

Designer: Cindy Taylor Oates

Materials

Lunch bag:

18×22" piece (fat quarter) print A (bag body, loop closure)

3⁄8 yard print B (lining, tie)

Wine bag:

18×22" piece (fat quarter) print A (bag body)

1⁄2 yard print B (lining, tie)

Small bag:

18×22" piece (fat quarter) print A (bag body)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) print B (lining)

2⁄3 yard each of 1⁄4"-diameter cotton cord, 1⁄2"-wide ribbon, and feather trim

Large bag:

1⁄2 yard print A (bag body)

1⁄2 yard print B (upper band, lining, handles, loop closure)

1-1⁄8"-diameter button to cover

Optional for all bags:

Heavyweight, non-fusible interfacing

Thin, stiff cardboard

Finished bags:

Lunch bag: 2-3⁄4×5-3⁄4×8-1⁄2"

Wine bag: 3-3⁄4×3-3⁄4×12-1⁄2"

Small bag: 2-3⁄4×5-3⁄4×6"

Large bag: 4-1⁄4×8-1⁄4×8"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Unless otherwise specified, measurements include a 1⁄2" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

100872567_600.jpg

Cut and Assemble Lunch Bag

From print A, cut:

2--10×11" bag body rectangles

From print B, cut:

1--1-3⁄4×24" strip

2--10×11" lining rectangles

1--1-1⁄8×3" bias strip

From interfacing, cut:

2--10×11" rectangles

From cardboard, cut:

1--2-3⁄4×5-3⁄4" rectangle

1. Baste interfacing rectangles to wrong side of bag body rectangles, machine-stitching a scant 1⁄4" from edges. (Using the optional interfacing will give the gift bag more body and help it retain its shape.)

2. Cut a 1-1⁄2" square from each bottom corner of interfaced bag body rectangles (Diagram 1). Repeat to cut squares from bottom corners of lining rectangles.

100234628_600.jpg

3. Fold the A print 1-1⁄8×3" bias strip in half lengthwise; sew together long edges with 1⁄4" seam. Turn right side out; press. Trim to 2-1⁄2" long and fold in half to make a loop. With right sides together, center loop ends along top edge of bag body back rectangle; baste in place (Diagram 2).

100234629_600.jpg

4. Fold the B print 1-3⁄4×24" strip in half lengthwise; sew together long edges with 1⁄4" seam. Turn right side out and press to make tie. Knot each end of tie and trim excess fabric at an angle to prevent raveling. With right sides together, sew center of tie to the bag body front rectangle, 4-1⁄2" from the top edge (Diagram 3).

100234630_600.jpg

5. Join bag body rectangles along side and bottom edges to make bag body, being careful not to catch tie ends in stitching (Diagram 4). Press seams open.

100234631_600.jpg

6. To box bottom corners, match each side seam of bag body with the bottom seam; stitch across resulting straight edge (Diagram 5). Turn bag body right side out and press.

100234632_600.jpg

7. Repeat Step 5 with lining rectangles, leaving 4" opening along one side, to make lining.

8. Repeat Step 6 to box bottom corners of lining. Do not turn lining right side out.

9. Insert bag body into lining (they will be right sides together). Sew together around top edge with 1⁄4" seam.

100872573_600.jpg

Cut and Assemble Wine Bag

From print A, cut:

2--9×15-1⁄2" bag body rectangles

From print B, cut:

1--2×38" strip

2--9×15-1⁄2" lining rectangles

From interfacing, cut:

2--9×15-1⁄2" rectangles

From cardboard, cut:

1--3-3⁄4" square

1. Referring to Cut and Assemble Lunch Bag, steps 1 and 2, and Diagram 6, baste interfacing to bag rectangles and cut 2" squares from bottom corners of interfaced bag body and lining rectangles.

100234633_600.jpg

2. Referring to Cut and Assemble Lunch Bag, steps 5 through 10, assemble wine bag.

3. Fold the B print 2×38" strip in half lengthwise; sew together long edges with 1⁄4" seam. Turn right side out and press to make tie. Knot each tie end and trim excess fabric at an angle.

4. Insert cardboard square into bag. Tie the tie in a bow around the neck of an inserted wine bottle.

100872569_600.jpg

Cut and Assemble Small Bag

From print A, cut:

2--10×8-1⁄4" bag body rectangles

From print B, cut:

2--10×8-1⁄4" lining rectangles

From interfacing, cut:

2--10×8-1⁄4" rectangles

From cardboard, cut:

1--2-3⁄4×5-3⁄4" rectangle

1. Referring to Cut and Assemble Lunch Bag, steps 1 and 2, and Diagram 7, baste interfacing to bag rectangles and cut 1-1⁄2" squares from bottom corners of interfaced bag body and lining rectangles.

100234634_600.jpg

2. Center ends of a 10" length of cord along top edge of bag body back rectangle, 3-1⁄8" from outer edges. Center one end of a 10" length of ribbon along top edge of the same rectangle. Baste all pieces in place (Diagram 8). Repeat for bag body front rectangle.

100234635_600.jpg

3. Referring to Cut and Assemble Lunch Bag, steps 5 through 10, assemble the small bag.

4. Insert cardboard rectangle into bag. Hand-stitch feather trim to upper edge of bag and tie ribbons together.

100872570_600.jpg

Cut and Assemble Large Bag

From print A, cut:

2--14×9-3⁄4" bag body rectangles

From print B, cut:

2--14×11-1⁄2" lining rectangles

2--2-3⁄4×13-1⁄2" bias strips

2--2-1⁄4×14" strips

1--1×6" bias strip

From interfacing, cut:

2--14×11-1⁄2" rectangles

From cardboard, cut:

1--4-1⁄4×8-1⁄4" rectangle

1. Align long edges of an A print 14×9-3⁄4" bag body rectangle and an interfacing 14×11-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 9). Place a B print 2-1⁄4×14" strip along upper edge of bag rectangle, aligning raw edges. Stitch strip to bag body rectangle with 1⁄4" seam. Press strip open. Baste around all edges a scant 1⁄4" from edge to make bag body front. Repeat to make bag body back.

100234636_600.jpg

2. Referring to Cut and Assemble Lunch Bag, Step 2, and Diagram 10, cut 2-1⁄4" squares from bottom corners of bag body and lining rectangles.

100234637_600.jpg

3. Fold each 2-3⁄4×13-1⁄2" bias strip in half lengthwise and join long edges with 5⁄8" seam. Without trimming seams, turn tubes right side out to make handles; press. With right sides together, center ends of one handle along top edge of bag body back rectangle, 4-1⁄2" from outer edges; baste in place. Repeat to baste remaining handle to bag body front rectangle.

4. Fold the B print 1×6" bias strip in half lengthwise; sew together long edges with 1⁄4" seam. Turn right side out and press. Trim to 5" long and fold in half to make a loop. Center loop ends along top edge of bag body back rectangle; baste in place (Diagram 11).

100234638_600.jpg

5. Referring to Cut and Assemble Lunch Bag, steps 5 through 10, assemble large bag.