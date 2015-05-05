Serger Thread Catcher

Stitch a handy thread catcher for your serger! Its no-slip mat will keep your thread catcher and machine in place while sewing.

Inspired by Pincushion Thread Catcher from designer Elizabeth Beese

Materials

9×21" piece (fat eighth) of main print (outer bag)

1⁄4 yard ripstop nylon (bag lining, tab)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) of coordinating print (mat top)

1⁄3 yard nonslip fabric (mat bottom, tab)

Finished bag: 4-1⁄2×6×3"

Finished mat: Approximately 9-1⁄2" square

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From main print, cut:

2--8" squares

From ripstop nylon, cut:

2--8" squares

1--5×3" rectangle

From coordinating print, cut:

1--10" square

From nonslip fabric, cut:

1--10" square

Assemble Bag

1. Serge together main print 8" squares along three edges to make outer bag (Diagram 1). Press seams to one side.

100588259_d1.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, serge together nylon 8" squares along three edges, leaving a 2"–3" opening in center of bottom edge, to make bag lining.

100588260_d2.jpg

3. Fold 5×3" rectangle in half crosswise with right side inside; serge across short ends to make a tab. Turn tab right side out. Fold tab in half to mark center; unfold.

4. At one bottom corner of outer bag, match seams to create a flattened triangle (Diagram 3). Measuring 1-1⁄2" from point of triangle, draw a 3"-long line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Repeat at remaining bottom corner. Leave outer bag wrong side out.

100588261_d3.jpg

5. Repeat Step 2 to shape bottom of bag lining. Turn bag lining right side out.

Assemble Thread Catcher

1. Fold one side of outer bag in half to mark the center; unfold. Insert bag lining in outer bag with right sides together and side seams aligned (Diagram 4). Slip tab between layers with raw edges of tab and bag aligned and marked centers aligned. Sew raw edges together. Turn outer bag right side out through opening in lining. Slip-stitch lining opening closed. Insert lining into outer bag and press top edge flat to complete bag. Topstitch close to top edge, if desired.

100588262_d4.jpg

2. Sew together coordinating print and nonslip fabric 10" squares along four edges, leaving a 7" opening centered on one edge (Diagram 5). Turn right side out. Slip bag tab into opening, adjusting its location according to your serger. Topstitch opening closed, catching tab in stitching, to complete thread catcher.