Santa Treat Bag

Craft a reusable treat bag with fusible appliqué and holiday fabrics. Fabrics are from the Christmas Miniatures collection by Pink Light Studio for P&B Textiles .

Inspired by: Santa Baby from designer Lori J. Miller (lorimillerdesigns.com)

Project tester: Sarah Huechteman

Finished size: 8×10×4"

Materials

10" square each solid white and solid red (appliqués)

solid white and solid red (appliqués) 3" square solid cream (appliqués)

5×6" piece solid green (appliqué foundation)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) white print (bag body)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) red print (bag body, handles)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) green print (bag lining)

12×18" batting

Lightweight fusible web

2—1/4"-diameter buttons: black

3/8"-diameter pom-pom: white

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern once, leaving 1/4" between tracings. Cut out fusible-web shapes roughly 1/8" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto designated fabric; let cool. Cut out shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From solid green, cut:

1—4-1/2 ×5-1/2" rectangle

From solid white, cut:

1 each of patterns A, C, and E

From solid red, cut:

1 each of patterns B and F

From solid cream, cut:

1 of Pattern D

From white print, cut:

1—5-1/2 ×10-1/2" rectangle

2—3-1/2 ×5-1/2" rectangles

From red print, cut:

2—3-1/2 ×10-1/2" rectangles

2—2 ×12-1/2" strips

From green print, cut:

2—8-1/2 ×10-1/2" rectangles

From batting, cut:

2—8-1/2 ×10-1/2" rectangles

Appliqué and Embellish Bag

1. Referring to Diagram 1, on solid green 4-1/2 ×5-1/2" foundation rectangle position solid white A beard and solid red B hat. Add solid white C hat trim, solid cream D face, solid white E mustache, and solid red F nose. Fuse shapes in place following manufacturer's instructions. Using thread in colors that match shapes, machine-straight-stitch 1/8" from edges.

Santa Treat Bag

2. Referring to Diagram 2, position black 1/4"-diameter buttons 1/4" above mustache and 1/4" apart from each other; sew in place. Add white pom-pom to tip of hat to make appliquéd panel.

Santa Treat Bag

Assemble Bag

1. Referring to Diagram 3, join white print 3-1/2×5-1/2" rectangles to appliquéd panel. Add red print 3-1/2×10-1/2" rectangle to make bag front (Diagram 4). The bag front should be 8-1/2×10-1/2" including seam allowances.

Santa Treat Bag

Santa Treat Bag

2. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together white print 5-1/2×10-1/2" rectangle and red print 3-1/2×10-1/2" rectangle to make bag back.

Santa Treat Bag

3. Layer bag front with an 8-1/2 ×10-1/2" batting rectangle. Quilt as desired. Project tester Sarah Huechteman stitched in the ditch along appliquéd panel and stitched 1/4" above and below seam with red print rectangle. Repeat with bag back.

4. Referring to Diagram 6, fold long edges of a red print 2×12-1/2" strip in 1/4"; press. Fold strip in half lengthwise; press. Topstitch 1/8" from long edges to make a 3/4×12-1/2" handle. Repeat to make a second handle.

Santa Treat Bag

5. Referring to Diagram 7, align handle ends with top edge of bag front and 3-1/4" from side edges; baste.

Santa Treat Bag

6. Referring to Diagram 8, layer a green print 8-1/2×10-1/2" rectangle and bag front with right sides together. Sew together top edges to make bag front unit.

Santa Treat Bag

7. Repeat steps 5 and 6 with bag back to make a bag back unit.

8. Referring to Diagram 9, layer bag front and back units with right sides together; pin. Sew together edges, leaving a 4" opening in a lining edge for turning. Press seams open.

Santa Treat Bag

9. Referring to Diagram 10, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle. Measuring 2" from point of triangle, draw a 4"-long line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1/4" seam allowance. Repeat with remaining bottom corner of bag and both lining corners.

Santa Treat Bag

10. Turn bag right side out through lining opening; finger-press seams open. Slip-stitch lining opening closed. Insert lining into bag body.