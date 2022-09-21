Reusable Sandwich Wrap and Snack Bags

Designer: Bethany Peterson

Materials

Finished size: 11" square

Yardage and cutting instruction are for 42" of usable fabric width.

13" square coral print

10-3/4" square lining fabric (We used PUL fabric, which is a laminate that wipes off easily. Look for PUL that is nontoxic and food-safe.)

Water- or air-soluble marking pen

3-1/2"-long piece of 1/2"-wide hook-and-loop tape

Beth shares how to make simple snack bags and a sandwich wrap with a little fabric, PUL for lining, and some hook-and-loop tape.

Assemble Sandwich Wrap

1. Lay coral print 13" square right side down. Referring to Diagram 1, at each corner measure in 2"; use a water- or air-soluble marking pen to mark a dot. From each edge, measure in 1" and mark lines.

Sandwich Wrap

2. Referring to Diagram 2, fold in one corner of square to dot, press, unfold, and trim 1/4" away from crease. Repeat in remaining corners.

Sandwich Wrap

3. Referring to Diagram 3, fold in edges of square 1/2" so raw edges just touch marked lines; press.

Sandwich Wrap

4. Referring to Diagram 4, fold each edge in another 1/2" so corners are mitered. If necessary, use your fingers to manipulate folds until they abut in a miter; press.

Sandwich Wrap

5. Center lining fabric 10-3/4" square on wrong side of Step 4 unit, so edges are tucked under unsewn hem. (If using PUL fabric for lining, the shiny side should face up.) Add clips along edges and corners to hold in place.

6. Stitch square 1/8" from inside edges to hem (Diagram 5).

Sandwich Wrap

7. Separate hook-and-loop tape piece. Cut the hook piece to 1-1/2"-long. Referring to Diagram 6, position hook piece 1/2" from one corner on the lining side; stitch in place.

8. Referring to Diagram 6, position 3-1/2"-long loop piece 1/2" from outside corner opposite Step 7 corner; stitch in place to complete sandwich wrap.

Sandwich Wrap

Fabric snack bag and sandwich wrap open with a sandwich on it

Materials for Small Snack Bag

Finished size: 6" square

Yardage and cutting instruction are for 42" of usable fabric width.

2—6-1/2" squares purple print

2—6-1/2" squares lining fabric (We used PUL fabric, which is a laminate that wipes off easily. Look for PUL that is nontoxic and food-safe.)

5"-long piece of 1/2"-wide hook-and-loop tape

Assemble Small Snack Bag

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together lining fabric 6-1/2" square and purple print 6-1/2" square to make bag front unit.

2. Repeat Step 1 to make bag back unit.

Snack Bag

3. Referring to Diagram 2, layer bag front and back units with right sides together; pin. Sew together edges, leaving a 2" opening in a lining edge for turning. Clip corners to reduce bulk.

Snack Bag

4. Turn bag right side out through lining opening. Slip-stitch lining opening closed. Insert lining into bag body.

5. Separate hook-and-loop tape piece. Referring to photo at the top of the page, center hook piece on top inside edge of bag; stitch in place.

6. Add loop piece to opposite top inside edge of bag; stitch in place to complete small snack bag.

Materials for Large Snack Bag

Finished size: 8" square

Yardage and cutting instruction are for 42" of usable fabric width.

2—8-1/2" squares blue print

2—8-1/2" squares lining fabric (We used PUL fabric, which is a laminate that wipes off easily. Look for PUL that is nontoxic and food-safe.)

7"-long piece of 1/2"-wide hook-and-loop tape

Assemble Large Snack Bag

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together lining fabric 8-1/2" square and blue print 8-1/2" square to make bag front unit.

2. Repeat Step 1 to make bag back unit.

snack bag

3. Referring to Diagram 4, layer bag front and back units with right sides together; pin. Sew together edges, leaving a 2" opening in a lining edge for turning. Finger press seams open.

snack bag

4. Referring to Diagram 5, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle. Measuring 1" from point of triangle, draw a 2"-long line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1/4" seam allowance. Repeat with remaining bottom corner of bag and both lining corners.

snack bag

5. Turn bag right side out through lining opening. Slip-stitch lining opening closed. Insert lining into bag body.

6. Separate hook-and-loop tape piece. Referring to photo at the top of the page, center hook piece on top inside edge of bag; stitch in place.