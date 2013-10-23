Simple Tote Bag

Sew a simple tote bag to carry school supplies, sewing notions, or farmer's market finds. Fabrics are from the Crossroads Denim collection by Amy Barickman for James Thompson.

October 23, 2013
Advertisement
Download this Project

Designer: Amy Barickman of Indygo Junction

See a video of this project here.

Materials

  • 2--15×20" rectangles of light aqua denim (bag)
  • 4--2-3⁄4×45" strips of dark aqua denim (handles)
  • Tracing paper
  • Thread to match fabrics
  • Pink thread for topstitching handles
  • Sewing machine
  • Iron, ironing surface
  • Water-soluble marking pen

Step 1

Click on "Download this Project" above for the pattern pieces. Cut out template on drawn lines (photo 1).

Step 2

Fold a light aqua 15×20" rectangle in half to make a 15×10" rectangle. Place paper template on fold; pin paper template to fabric. Carefully cut around template to make bag front. Repeat with remaining light aqua 15×20" rectangle to make bag back. Finish side and bottom edges with zigzag stitch if desired.

Step 3

With right sides together, sew together two dark aqua 2-3⁄4×45" strips along each long edge, leaving short ends open. Repeat with remaining dark aqua 2-3⁄4×45" strips (photo 2).

Step 4

Turn one set of strips right side out through one short end to make a handle. Repeat to make a second handle (photo 3).

TIP: Use a large safety pin attached to one end to turn handle right side out or baste end and use turning tool.

Step 5

Pin one handle to bag front as marked on pattern, 2-1⁄2" from center, lining up ends of handles with bottom edge of bag front. Repeat for bag back.

Step 6

Set machine to the largest width and length for a zigzag stitch. Starting at bottom of bag, zigzag stitch along both edges of each handle, stopping about 1" from the top of the bag (photo 4).

TIP: Ask for help setting the sewing machine to a zigzag stitch.

Step 7

With right sides together, pin bag front to bag back, aligning edges at sides and bottom. Using a 1⁄2" seam, sew together pieces along side and bottom edges.

Step 8

With bag still wrong side out, tuck handles inside, then fold down unstitched top edge 1⁄4", and then 1⁄4" again; press and pin. Topstitch pinned edge, being careful not to catch handles in the seam (photo 5).

Step 9

Finish zigzag topstitching along handle edges, securing handles to top edge of bag as you sew.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com