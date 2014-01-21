Stylish Backpack

Sew a fun backpack that's both functional and stylish! Fabrics are from the Soho Bandana collection for Red Rooster Fabrics and the Crossroads Denim collection for James Thompson , both by Amy Barickman.

Designer: Amy Barickman of Indygo Junction

Materials

1⁄2 yard green print (bag body)

1⁄2 yard blue denim (bag lining, handle, straps, pocket)

1⁄2 yard thin batting (handles, strap)

5⁄8"-diameter button: white

Use a 1⁄2" seam allowance unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From green print, cut:

1--12×30-1⁄2" rectangle

1--1-1⁄2×5" strip (button loop)

From blue denim, cut:

1--12×30-1⁄2" rectangle

2--2-1⁄4×24" strips (straps)

1--2-1⁄4×9-1⁄2" strip (handle)

1--12" square (pocket)

From thin batting, cut:

1--12×30-1⁄2" rectangle

2--5⁄8×24" strips (straps)

1--5⁄8×9-1⁄2" strip (handle)

Step 1

Use a 1⁄2" seam allowance unless otherwise stated.Place 12×30-1⁄2" batting rectangle on flat surface. With right sides together, layer green print and blue denim 12×30-1⁄2" rectangles on top of batting; pin. Sew around outer edges through all layers, leaving a 6" opening along center of one short end for turning and the button loop (photo 1).

102172133_photo1_600.jpg

Step 2

Do not sew over pins. Stop stitching and remove pins right before the needle gets to them (photo 2).

102172136_photo2_600.jpg

Step 3

Trim across corners and trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Turn layered rectangles right side out through opening and press. Fold in opening 1⁄2"; press (photo 3).

TIP: Use a chopstick or the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners.

102172137_photo3_600.jpg

Step 4

Fold the green print 1-1⁄2×5" strip in half, wrong side inside. Press, then unfold. Fold long edges in to meet at the center; press again. Fold in half, matching folded edges. Topstitch 1⁄8" from long edges to make a button loop (photo 4).

102172118_photo4_600.jpg

Step 5

Fold button loop in half and place in opening of layered rectangles at center of short edge, with raw ends inside opening; pin. Topstitch around entire rectangle 1⁄8" from all edges (photo 5).

102172142_photo5_600.jpg

Step 6

Fold and press a blue denim 2-1⁄4×24" strip in half lengthwise. Open pressed piece and place a 5⁄8×24" batting strip along folded edge. Refold, matching long edges; pin. Machine-zigzag-stitch around three edges to make one strap. Repeat to make a second strap (photo 6).

TIP: Ask for help setting the sewing machine to a zigzag stitch. If your denim frays, clip away stray threads and make a second row of zigzag stitches over the first. Or make a smaller zigzag stitch.

102172138_photo6_600.jpg

Step 7

Place one end of a strap on green print side of layered rectangles 4" down from button loop and 1-1⁄2" from side edge (Diagram 1). Machine-zigzag-stitch in place. Measure down 9" from just-sewn top of strap and sew bottom of strap in place. Repeat with remaining strap on opposite side (step 7).

100516250_step7_600.jpg

Step 8

Using blue denim 2-1⁄4×9-1⁄2" strip and 5⁄8×9-1⁄2" batting strip, repeat Step 6 to make a handle. Place one end of handle next to top of a strap, with short side of handle perpendicular to strap. Machine-zigzag-stitch in place. Repeat with opposite side to attach handle (photo 8).

102172115_photo8_600.jpg

Step 9

Fold and press the blue denim 7" square 5⁄8" from one edge. Topstitch folded edge using a straight stitch. Fold over remaining edges 1⁄4" and press (photo 9).

TIP: It helps if an extra pair of hands holds the fabric straight while you press.

102172139_photo9_600.jpg

Step 10

Center pressed square on green print side of layered rectangles with topstitched edge 4" from edge; pin (Diagram 2, Step 10). Topstitch 1⁄8" from three folded edges to make pocket.

100516251_step10_600.jpg

Step 11

Fold layered rectangle, blue denim inside, with button-loop end 4" longer; pin. Topstitch 1⁄2" from side edges.

TIP: Backstitch at beginning and ending of seams to secure (photo 11).

102172143_photo11_600.jpg

Step 12

Hand-sew button to front to complete backpack (photo 12).