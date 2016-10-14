Quilted Camera Case: Show Me How

Hi I'm Linda Augsburg, Editorial Content Chief for American Patchwork & Quilting. In this Show Me How Video brought to you by Baby Lock and the Crescendo machine, I'm going to show you how to make this easy quilted camera bag. Now for the instructions for this project you can go to AllPeopleQuilt.com/ShowMeHowCameraCase. The patterns are there too and be sure to download those as you'll need them to do this project. What you'll need for fabric is one fat quarter which is 18" x 21" and that's for your binding, that binding is cut on the bias so you'll want to have a little extra in that fat quarter it gives you a better shape. For the outside and the lining of the bag, you'll need 1 fat eighth each, now a fat eighth is 9" x 21", so you'll need a lining piece and an outside piece and then you'll need that same size of batting, 9" x 21", now that's just going to add the cushion in there. Now to close the bag, you'll either want to get some hook and loop tape or you can make a button hole and a button and in this sample we used 2 buttons and layered them. I'm going to use a larger button but mine's going to be decorative so I'm going to use hook and loop tape.?? Now you'll also want to have some type of marking tool, there are some marks to be made on the pattern piece, and you might want to use it to make some quilting lines because the first thing we're going to do is quilt those layers together. Let's get started. You'll lay your lining fabric wrong side up, your batting and then you front fabric right side up, you'll layers those together and quilt them. Now I did some straight line quilting, just spaced evenly. Once you've quilted that whole rectangle, that whole 9" x 21" rectangle, then you'll cut your pattern pieces from it. You'll cut two of the side pieces and one of the body piece. And be sure to mark those X's that are marked on the pattern in the right places. To cut bias strips of fabric, the bias is the diagonal 45 degree of your fabric, so you've got threads going this way and threads going that way your bias is going to be the most stretchy but it's also going to be great for going around curves and things like that. So you'll cut one edge of the fabric straight then you'll line up your 45-degree line on your ruler with that straight edge. You'll want to make sure your ruler goes all the way to the edge of the fabric you're cutting and then you're going to make your first cut. Now you'll notice I didn't make a cut back here, because this would be very short pieces that would be a lot of seams. So I'll want to get most of my strips out of the wider part of the fabric. So now put that triangle aside and then whatever width of bias strips you're supposed to cut, you would just line up that line on the ruler with the cut edge and make your cut. And you'll continue to make those bias strips until you've the amount of strips that you need. Once I've got all my bias strips cut, just to make it easier for myself, I line up that seam as I want those edges to about; then I flip one over and then I'm going to sew from this corner to this corner. This is going to be where the seam is. So rather than mark the seam I'm going to use my light guide to point me in the right direction to that intersection so I can make that seam nice and straight. Now we just press that seam open and trim off the little tails so we've got one finished piece of binding. So for the binding, this is single fold binding, and in bias it's a little better to have single fold than double fold because you only want to have that movement or stretch going in one layer of the fabric. You're going to lay that binding fabric on the straight edge of the bag body piece and you're going to sew that one with 1/4" seam, now I've turned over this opposite side and 3/8 of an inch, once I sew this on the straight side, I'll bring the binding back around to the back and hand sew that in place. I'm going to bind the straight edges of the two side pieces in the same manner, sewing them to the front taking them to the back and hand stitching those folded edges down. So I've matched up those bound edges and I've pinned from the body side to the bag, I've pinned that side piece in place. You'll see this X that I've marked lines up with the top edge of the back, the top back edge of the side piece, I'm going to pin all the way around here and sew this with a scant 3/8-inch seam and I'm going to sew it on the outside because then I'm going to come back and bind that. To attach the binding, you fold under 1/2" at the beginning of the binding. Line that up with those bound edges from before and that side seam you just sewed. Pin that binding all the way around that curve edge up around the top and front curved edge and all the way up again to the front of the bag where it's bound. You'll cut that off 1/2" beyond and turn that under. Then machine sew with 3/8-inch seam to sew that binding down, take that folded edge around to the back and hand sew that in place. Then to finish it off add the hook and loop tape or a button hole and your bag is finished. That's all there is to making a camera case like this one, so again for those instructions go to AllPeopleQuilt.com/ShowMeHowCameraCase.