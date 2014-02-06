Quick-Change Purse

A smart bag with a removable contents pouch makes switching bags as simple as changing outfits.

Designer: Missie Carpenter

Materials

1⁄2 yard brown print (bag)

6×24" piece stable synthetic leather (bag sides, strap)

1⁄3 yard light green print (lining)

1⁄3 yard fusible interfacing

1⁄3 yard clear heavyweight vinyl (liner)

2 brad rings

Magnetic snap closure

Polyester thread

Finished bag: 7-1⁄2×11×4-1⁄4"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From brown print, cut:

2--10-1⁄2×13-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2"-diameter circles

From synthetic leather, cut:

1--2-1⁄2×24" strip (or desired length for strap)

2--1-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" strips

From light green print, cut:

2--10-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" lining rectangles

From fusible interfacing, cut:

2--10-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" rectangles

From clear heavyweight vinyl, cut:

2--10×16" rectangles

Assemble Bag

1. Sew together long edges of brown print rectangles to make 13-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" bag rectangle. Press seam open.

2. Join synthetic leather 1-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of bag rectangle. Finger-press each seam toward fabric center; topstitch 1⁄8" from seam (Diagram 1).

100193591_600.jpg

3. Fold bag rectangle in half on seam line; sew together side edges (Diagram 2). Finger-press seams open.

100548441_600.jpg

4. To shape flat bottom for bag, at one corner match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 3). Measuring 2-1⁄8" from point of triangle, draw a 4-1⁄4"-long line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric. Repeat with remaining bottom corner to make bag body. Turn bag body right side out and finger-press.

100193592_600.jpg

5. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse a 10-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" interfacing rectangle to wrong side of each light green print 10-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" lining rectangle. The interfacing gives the fabric more body and helps the bag retain its shape.

6. Repeat Step 1 with lining rectangles, leaving a 4" opening in seam, to make a 15-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" pieced lining rectangle. Press seam open.

7. Repeat Step 3 with pieced lining rectangle.

8. Repeat Step 4 to shape bottom corners of lining. Do not turn lining right side out.

9. Insert bag body into lining, right sides together. Sew together around top edge.

10. Turn bag body and lining to right side through opening in lining bottom seam. Topstitch opening closed. Push lining down into bag body and press upper edge of bag from lining side, taking care to avoid synthetic leather. Topstitch 3⁄16" from upper edge through all layers.

Add Strap

1. Center a brad ring on bag side, 3⁄8" from top edge of synthetic leather strip (Diagram 4). Trace inner hole of ring on synthetic leather strip. Cut away marked hole, cutting through synthetic leather and lining at same time. Note: Use a seam ripper to make a small cut through all layers to start hole.

100548443_600.jpg

2. Following manufacturer's directions, secure a brad ring to side edge of bag.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to secure a brad ring to opposite side edge.

4. Fold over 1", wrong side inside, along one long edge of synthetic leather 2-1⁄2×24" strip (Diagram 5); finger-press. Fold over 1⁄2" along remaining long edge; finger-press. Topstitch 1⁄4" from folded edges to make bag strap.

100548444_600.jpg

5. Insert one end of strap through a brad ring and fold back 1" to underside of strap. Sew through all layers to secure strap (Diagram 6). Repeat with remaining strap end and brad ring.

100548445_600.jpg

Add Magnetic Closure

Turn under edge of a brown print 2"-diameter circle; baste. Blanket-stitch fabric circle to center top of light green print lining, 1⁄4" from edge, leaving a 1" opening at top. Referring to photo, insert one half of magnetic snap closure into fabric circle pocket; blanket-stitch circle closed. Repeat with remaining brown print circle and other half of closure on opposite side of lining.

Assemble Removable Bag Liner

1. Sew together long edges of clear vinyl 10×16" rectangles to make a 19-1⁄2×16" liner rectangle.

2. Fold liner rectangle in half on seam line; sew together side edges.

3. Referring to Assemble Bag, Step 4, shape bottom corners of bag liner. Do not turn bag liner right side out.

4. Referring to Diagram 7, trim top edges of bag liner in a slight V shape. Insert liner into bag